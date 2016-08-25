Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 25, 2016 | 9:15pm IST

Myanmar's ancient temples damaged by quake

A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 15
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar . REUTERS/Stringer

A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar . REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar . REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 15
Myanmar policemen stand outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Myanmar policemen stand outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Myanmar policemen stand outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 15
A woman walks past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A woman walks past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A woman walks past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 15
People walk as the top of a collapsed pagoda is seen in the background after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People walk as the top of a collapsed pagoda is seen in the background after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
People walk as the top of a collapsed pagoda is seen in the background after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
5 / 15
People walk past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People walk past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
People walk past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 15
A Buddhist monk looks at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Buddhist monk looks at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A Buddhist monk looks at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 15
The entrance of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The entrance of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
The entrance of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 15
Tourists look at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tourists look at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Tourists look at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
9 / 15
The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 15
Two men look at a collapsed entrance of a pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Two men look at a collapsed entrance of a pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Two men look at a collapsed entrance of a pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 15
The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 15
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
13 / 15
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 15
Rubble is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Rubble is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rubble is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Burkini ban uproar

Burkini ban uproar

Next Slideshows

Burkini ban uproar

Burkini ban uproar

Photographs of armed police ordering a Muslim woman on a beach in the Mediterranean city of Nice to partially derobe went viral on social media this week,...

25 Aug 2016
Floods wreak havoc in India

Floods wreak havoc in India

Heavy monsoon rains have caused rivers including the Ganges and its tributaries to burst their banks, killing more than 300 and driving hundreds of thousands...

25 Aug 2016
Aftermath in Italy

Aftermath in Italy

Images from the devastating earthquake in central Italy.

25 Aug 2016
Colombia's long war with FARC

Colombia's long war with FARC

Colombia's government and the FARC rebels sign a historic peace deal.

25 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast