Myanmar's ancient temples damaged by quake
A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar . REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar policemen stand outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman walks past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People walk as the top of a collapsed pagoda is seen in the background after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People walk past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Buddhist monk looks at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The entrance of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Tourists look at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Two men look at a collapsed entrance of a pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Rubble is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
