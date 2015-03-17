Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 17, 2015 | 7:32pm IST

Myanmar's China-backed rebels

Rebel soldiers of Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) patrol near a military base in Kokang region, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
Myanmar government forces have been battling rebels on the border with China since last month and China has urged Myanmar to "lower the temperature". REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
The MNDAA was formed from remnants of the Communist Party of Burma, a powerful China-backed guerrilla force that battled the Myanmar government until it splintered in 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A rebel soldier sleeps with his rifle inside a trench near a military base. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A 15-year-old soldier (2nd L) stands next to other rebel soldiers as they guard near a military base in Kokang region. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A 15-year-old rebel soldier inserts bullets into the clip of his rifle near a military base in Kokang region. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A rebel soldier holds his rifle as he guards near a military base. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Rebel soldiers examine weapons and ammunition at a military base. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A rebel soldier rests near a military base in Kokang region. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2015
A 15-year-old soldier stands next to other rebel soldiers as they guard near a military base. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
