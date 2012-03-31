Myanmar's democratic spring
A supporter holds a picture of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during National League for Democracy party candidate Phyu Phyu Thin's campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. Myanmar holds by-elections on Sunday and Suu Kyi is standing for one...more
A supporter holds a picture of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during National League for Democracy party candidate Phyu Phyu Thin's campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. Myanmar holds by-elections on Sunday and Suu Kyi is standing for one of 45 parliamentary seats to be filled. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A boy sits on his mother's shoulders as they gather to sing and dance during Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy party (NLD) campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A boy sits on his mother's shoulders as they gather to sing and dance during Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy party (NLD) campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mothers carrying their children share a laugh as supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), gather for a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mothers carrying their children share a laugh as supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), gather for a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of Aung San Suu Kyi, shows his skills during a campaign rally attended by supporters of her and her National League for Democracy (NLD), in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of Aung San Suu Kyi, shows his skills during a campaign rally attended by supporters of her and her National League for Democracy (NLD), in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), sing and dance during a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), sing and dance during a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Farmers work on a field during an early morning at Dala in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Farmers work on a field during an early morning at Dala in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A portrait of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi is seen on a tree outside the house of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party supporters at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A portrait of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi is seen on a tree outside the house of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party supporters at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A novice monk sits on a small boat at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A novice monk sits on a small boat at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A boy with the National League for Democracy (NLD) party flag tied around his head is pictured in front of the NLD party office in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A boy with the National League for Democracy (NLD) party flag tied around his head is pictured in front of the NLD party office in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Children watch as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) arrive for their election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Children watch as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) arrive for their election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), gather for a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), gather for a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development (USDP) Party sing party songs as they arrive for their election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development (USDP) Party sing party songs as they arrive for their election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A girl walks past portraits of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Kawhmu Township in Myanmar March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A girl walks past portraits of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Kawhmu Township in Myanmar March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Ballot boxes are seen in a ballot station in Yangon March 30, 2012. The signs on the blue screens read "closed voting" and the boxes in the foreground read "Ballot box for lower house candidate". REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Ballot boxes are seen in a ballot station in Yangon March 30, 2012. The signs on the blue screens read "closed voting" and the boxes in the foreground read "Ballot box for lower house candidate". REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD) wears a t-shirt with an image of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) (rear) pass by during their election campaign...more
A supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD) wears a t-shirt with an image of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) (rear) pass by during their election campaign in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Delegates from the National League for Democracy party (NLD) sit near an advance ballot box as they wait at a ballot station in Mayangone township in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Delegates from the National League for Democracy party (NLD) sit near an advance ballot box as they wait at a ballot station in Mayangone township in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), sing and dance during a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), sing and dance during a campaign rally in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy sits behind the voters list at the election commission's office at Wah Thin Kha village in Kawhmu Township in Myanmar March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A boy sits behind the voters list at the election commission's office at Wah Thin Kha village in Kawhmu Township in Myanmar March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Supporters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party set up a room for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as a a portrait of her father and Myanmar's independence hero General Aung San is seen (L), ahead of by-elections in Kawhmu...more
Supporters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party set up a room for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as a a portrait of her father and Myanmar's independence hero General Aung San is seen (L), ahead of by-elections in Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to a large group of foreign and local reporters at her home in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to a large group of foreign and local reporters at her home in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) is accompanied by members of her National League for Democracy party as she addresses a large group of foreign and local reporters at her home in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) is accompanied by members of her National League for Democracy party as she addresses a large group of foreign and local reporters at her home in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man reads a weekly journal by the street in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A man reads a weekly journal by the street in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A woman makes flags and t-shirts for Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman makes flags and t-shirts for Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Activists hold a meeting at the office of the National League for Democracy (NLD), decorated with pictures of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father General Aung San, in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Activists hold a meeting at the office of the National League for Democracy (NLD), decorated with pictures of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her father General Aung San, in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman sits in a shop as she sells National League for Democracy party shirts in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman sits in a shop as she sells National League for Democracy party shirts in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A boy, with a sticker of party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) on his nose, looks on during the election campaign for the NLD party in Yangon March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A boy, with a sticker of party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) on his nose, looks on during the election campaign for the NLD party in Yangon March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A supporter holds up a portrait of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an election campaign of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in Yangon March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A supporter holds up a portrait of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during an election campaign of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in Yangon March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
People sit on the edge of a fountain at a roundabout in Myanmar's new capital Naypyitaw March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People sit on the edge of a fountain at a roundabout in Myanmar's new capital Naypyitaw March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Supporters hold the party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) during the NLD election campaign at Yangon March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Supporters hold the party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) during the NLD election campaign at Yangon March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A child with stickers of party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) on his face rests on his mother's shoulder during the election campaign of NLD party at Yangon March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A child with stickers of party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) on his face rests on his mother's shoulder during the election campaign of NLD party at Yangon March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives at Yangon domestic airport from Myeik township, in Yangon March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives at Yangon domestic airport from Myeik township, in Yangon March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A child looks out from the window of a cargo ship on the Yangon River March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A child looks out from the window of a cargo ship on the Yangon River March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Next Slideshows
Who wants to be a mega millionaire?
Lottery fever spread across the United States with people in more than 40 states buying tickets for the Mega Millions jackpot that has reached an all-time...
Falklands War: the Argentine side
A look at the war over the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas) from the Argentine side.
The Falklands: 30 years later
PM Cameron says London stands "ready and willing" to defend the Falkland Islands, 30 years after Britain and Argentina went to war over the South Atlantic...
London's little Venice
Largely hidden behind buildings, Regent's Canal sneaks its way through a rich collage of urban landscapes, from fashionable East London to Limehouse Basin.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.