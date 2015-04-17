Myanmar's endangered haircut

That Mon Kaw (L), 9, and Yamin Pyae, 8, who both an ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine, chat with each other at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan, April 17, 2015. Sat Sat Yo village became a famous ...more

That Mon Kaw (L), 9, and Yamin Pyae, 8, who both an ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine, chat with each other at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan, April 17, 2015. Sat Sat Yo village became a famous tourist site due to its children sporting the country's ancient hairstyle. Before colonial rule, all of the country's boys and girls wore their hair in this manner. However Sat Sat Yo village is the only place left in Myanmar where children still have their hair tied in this traditional style. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

