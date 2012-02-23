Edition:
Myanmar's opium war

<p>A policeman secures a temple where local villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A policeman secures a temple where local villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Policemen and villagers use sticks and grass cutters to destroy a poppy field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Policemen and villagers use sticks and grass cutters to destroy a poppy field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Villagers sit outside a house where they met UN and Myanmar's police representatives at the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Villagers sit outside a house where they met UN and Myanmar's police representatives at the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Soldiers and villagers walk home after destroying the poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Soldiers and villagers walk home after destroying the poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Policemen and local villagers destroy a poppy field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Policemen and local villagers destroy a poppy field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Soldiers use sticks to destroy poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Soldiers use sticks to destroy poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A policeman holds poppy plants after a field was destroyed above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A policeman holds poppy plants after a field was destroyed above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) representatives and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) representatives and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Government-backed village militia, made up of former Pa-O National Army rebels, patrol near the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Government-backed village militia, made up of former Pa-O National Army rebels, patrol near the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Buddhist novice monks gather outside a temple where local villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Buddhist novice monks gather outside a temple where local villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Buddhist novice monks play outside a temple where local villagers meet United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police representatives at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Buddhist novice monks play outside a temple where local villagers meet United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police representatives at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Ethnic Akha people meet representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar police in the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Ethnic Akha people meet representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar police in the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Villagers walk home after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Villagers walk home after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Villagers walk home after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Villagers walk home after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An ethnic Akha child wearing traditional clothes is seen as villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

An ethnic Akha child wearing traditional clothes is seen as villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An ethnic Akha child wearing traditional clothes is seen as villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

An ethnic Akha child wearing traditional clothes is seen as villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Buddhist monks and villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the temple of the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Buddhist monks and villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the temple of the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Buddhist monks and villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the temple of the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Buddhist monks and villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the temple of the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Ethnic Pa-O woman holds her baby as local villagers meet with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Ethnic Pa-O woman holds her baby as local villagers meet with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Ethnic Pa-O villagers leave the temple after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Ethnic Pa-O villagers leave the temple after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An ethnic Akha woman wearing traditional clothes decorated with colonial era coins is seen as villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

An ethnic Akha woman wearing traditional clothes decorated with colonial era coins is seen as villagers meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Ethnic Akha women wearing traditional clothes meet representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An ethnic Pa-O woman smiles after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of War Taw, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

An ethnic Pa-O woman smiles after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of War Taw, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Policemen and local villagers destroy a poppy field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Policemen and local villagers destroy a poppy field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Poppy plants are seen after policemen destroyed a field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Poppy plants are seen after policemen destroyed a field above the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A dog sleeps as local farmers meet with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A dog sleeps as local farmers meet with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of Kor Miang Pin, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Children gather at a school of the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Children gather at a school of the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Villagers take a rest after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Villagers take a rest after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Villagers walk past a gunman after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Villagers walk past a gunman after destroying poppy fields above the village of Ho Hwayt, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>The hands of 48-year-old Moe Mohm, an ethnic Pa-O widow with six daughters, whose poppy field was destroyed, are seen at the village of Kyauk Ka Char in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

The hands of 48-year-old Moe Mohm, an ethnic Pa-O widow with six daughters, whose poppy field was destroyed, are seen at the village of Kyauk Ka Char in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Children gather at a school of the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Children gather at a school of the village of Tar-Pu, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Policemen patrol near the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Policemen patrol near the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An ethnic Pa-O man takes a bath after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of War Taw, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

An ethnic Pa-O man takes a bath after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of War Taw, in the mountains of Shan State January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

