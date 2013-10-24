Mystery of the Roma girl
A four-year-old girl, found living with a Roma couple in central Greece, is seen in a handout photo distributed by the Greek police and obtained by Reuters October 18, 2013. Greek police are investigating the identity of the girl on suspicion that the child may have been abducted from her parents. The girl was found at a Roma settlement near Farsala in central Greece during a police sweep of the settlement for suspected drug trafficking. REUTERS/Greek Police/Handout
Forty year-old Roma woman by the name Selini Sali or Eleftheria Dimolpoulou, 39 year-old Roma man by the name Christos Salis (R) and a girl found living with them in central Greece, are seen in a handout photo distributed by the Greek police and obtained by Reuters October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Greek Police/Handout
A poster of a girl, found living with a Roma couple in central Greece, is seen in the office of the "Smile of the Child" charity which is taking care of the child as police search for her biological parents, in an Athens suburb October 21, 2013. A Roma couple accused of abducting a mystery four-year-old girl known as Maria and dubbed the "blonde angel" by Greek media told a court on Monday that her biological mother willingly gave her to them as a baby because she could not look after her. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Members of the media wait outside a courthouse in the town of Larisa, some 350 km (217 miles) north of Athens, October 21, 2013. A Roma couple, arrested on suspicion of abducting a young blonde girl, appeared before a prosecutor in Larissa. DNA samples show that the young blonde, green-eyed girl known as Maria is not related to the couple. REUTERS/Leonidas Tsekas/ICON
Photographs of young missing girls, including the poster of the girl found living with a Roma couple in central Greece, are seen in the offices of the "Smile of the Child" charity which is taking care of a child found living with a Roma couple in central Greece, as police search for her biological parents, in an Athens suburb October 21, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
The children of Roma woman Sasha Ruseva, 38, (not pictured) rest inside their home in Nikolaevo, southern Bulgaria October 24, 2013. Ruseva, believed to have given birth in a hospital in central Greece in January 2009 to the blonde girl named Maria,...more
The children of Roma woman Sasha Ruseva, 38, (not pictured) rest inside their home in Nikolaevo, southern Bulgaria October 24, 2013. Ruseva, believed to have given birth in a hospital in central Greece in January 2009 to the blonde girl named Maria, found during a police sweep in a Roma settlement in central Greece on October 16, was questioned by Bulgarian police, state television said on Thursday. "I do not know whether she is mine or not. We had a child. We left it in Greece as I had nothing to feed her," Ruseva told reporters. "I did not take any money. My daughter left with a man, so there was no one to look after the other children." REUTERS/Stringer
