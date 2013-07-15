Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jul 16, 2013 | 1:35am IST

NAACP convention

<p>Hazel Dukes, a member of the board of directors of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), cheers at the end of a speech by NAACP president Benjamin Jealous to the 2013 NAACP convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Benjamin Jealous, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), speaks to the 2013 NAACP convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>A man walks through the Orange County Convention Center before the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Benjamin Crump, attorney for the family of Trayvon Martin, speaks to the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>E. Jean Wrice, of Lorain, Ohio, walks through the Orange County Convention Center at the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>U.S. Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX) speaks to the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Kevin Myles of Atlanta, Ga., looks on an iPad during the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) 2013 convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Benjamin Jealous, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), speaks to the 2013 NAACP convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>People are silhouetted against a display of Dr. Martin Luther King's writings at the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

