Naga sadhus
A sadhu man rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sadhu man rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sadhu shouts while holding a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sadhu shouts while holding a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sadhus gesture as one of them holds a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sadhus gesture as one of them holds a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sadhu wears marigold garlands as he prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sadhu wears marigold garlands as he prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A physically disabled sadhu or a Hindu holyman arrives with fellow Sadhus to attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A physically disabled sadhu or a Hindu holyman arrives with fellow Sadhus to attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Naga sadhus men sit under their temporary shelters during the Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2013. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti"....more
Naga sadhus men sit under their temporary shelters during the Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2013. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Newly initiated Naga sadhus of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" Allahabad January 30, 2013. The "Kumbh Mela" will return to Allahabad in 12 years. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash more
Newly initiated Naga sadhus of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" Allahabad January 30, 2013. The "Kumbh Mela" will return to Allahabad in 12 years. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Newly initiated Naga sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Newly initiated Naga sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, run to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, run to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Naga sadhus attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Naga sadhus attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Naga sadhu gives blessings to pilgrims during their Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2012. Hindu monks and pilgrims make a annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti". REUTERS/Rupak De...more
A Naga sadhu gives blessings to pilgrims during their Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2012. Hindu monks and pilgrims make a annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Naga sadhus sit under their temporary shelters during the Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Naga sadhus sit under their temporary shelters during the Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A Naga sadhu adjusts his hair during the Hindu pilgrimage at Sagar Islands, south of Kolkata January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A Naga sadhu adjusts his hair during the Hindu pilgrimage at Sagar Islands, south of Kolkata January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Naga sadhus queue to have a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Naga sadhus queue to have a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Naga sadhus queue to have a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Naga sadhus queue to have a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Naga sadhus take a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files
Naga sadhus take a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files
A Naga sadhu or holy man, with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files more
A Naga sadhu or holy man, with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A Naga sadhu with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A Naga sadhu with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A Naga sadhu or holy man, with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files more
A Naga sadhu or holy man, with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A Naga sadhu holds a trident as he talks on a mobile phone in Varanasi February 17, 2007. Varanasi is one of the Hinduism's holiest city and thousands of pilgrims including Sadhus visit the temples and bathe in the holy waters of the Ganges. ...more
A Naga sadhu holds a trident as he talks on a mobile phone in Varanasi February 17, 2007. Varanasi is one of the Hinduism's holiest city and thousands of pilgrims including Sadhus visit the temples and bathe in the holy waters of the Ganges. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Naga sadhu with his face smeared with ash, wears a snake around his neck in Varanasi February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Naga sadhu with his face smeared with ash, wears a snake around his neck in Varanasi February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Naga sadhu smokes a cigarette on the banks of the river Ganges during Ardh Kumbha in Allahabad January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Naga sadhu smokes a cigarette on the banks of the river Ganges during Ardh Kumbha in Allahabad January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Naga sadhu smokes a cigarette on the banks of river Ganges during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Naga sadhu smokes a cigarette on the banks of river Ganges during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Naga sadhu reacts to the camera after taking a dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Naga sadhu reacts to the camera after taking a dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Naga sadhu comforts a young disciple as he shivers after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Naga sadhu comforts a young disciple as he shivers after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Naga sadhus stand after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Naga sadhus stand after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Naga sadhus shout religious slogans after taking a dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Naga sadhus shout religious slogans after taking a dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Naga sadhus shiver after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Naga sadhus shiver after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Naga sadhus wait on the banks of river Ganges during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Naga sadhus wait on the banks of river Ganges during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Naga sadhus chant invocations after taking a holy dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbha January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Naga sadhus chant invocations after taking a holy dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbha January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Amaruarti Mukam, a Naga sadhu smokes while holding his hand aloft in Allahabad December 28, 2006. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Amaruarti Mukam, a Naga sadhu smokes while holding his hand aloft in Allahabad December 28, 2006. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Naga sanyasis shout religious slogans as they attend the month-long Kumbh Mela on the banks of Shipra river in Ujjain May 4, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Naga sanyasis shout religious slogans as they attend the month-long Kumbh Mela on the banks of Shipra river in Ujjain May 4, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A Naga sadhu prays while taking a holy dip in the waters of Shipra river during the month-long Simhasta Kumbh Mela in Ujjain April 5, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
A Naga sadhu prays while taking a holy dip in the waters of Shipra river during the month-long Simhasta Kumbh Mela in Ujjain April 5, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
A Naga sadhu offers prayers to Surya Devta or Sun God in the waters of River Shipra during the month-long Simhasta Kumbh Mela in Ujjain April 5, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
A Naga sadhu offers prayers to Surya Devta or Sun God in the waters of River Shipra during the month-long Simhasta Kumbh Mela in Ujjain April 5, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Sadhus wearing marigold garlands line up as they prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sadhus wearing marigold garlands line up as they prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A naga sadhu wraps his leg around his back while he sits on a police barricade during a protest near parliament in New Delhi, June 15, 2001. The sadhus were protesting the lack of attention the government has shown in promoting religious shrines as...more
A naga sadhu wraps his leg around his back while he sits on a police barricade during a protest near parliament in New Delhi, June 15, 2001. The sadhus were protesting the lack of attention the government has shown in promoting religious shrines as tourist venues in Madhya Pradesh. REUTERS/Files
A Naga monk, Mahanta Shivagiri, smokes cannabis in a pipe in front of an image of Kali, the Hindu goddess of power in Kolkata January 6. Shivagiri had driven more than 2,000 kilometers from Kanya Kumari, the southern tip of India, and was on his way...more
A Naga monk, Mahanta Shivagiri, smokes cannabis in a pipe in front of an image of Kali, the Hindu goddess of power in Kolkata January 6. Shivagiri had driven more than 2,000 kilometers from Kanya Kumari, the southern tip of India, and was on his way to Gangasagar, where the Ganges river meets the Bay of Bengal. REUTERS/Files
A Naga monk, Mahanta Shivagiri, rides on a motorcycle in Kolkata January 6. REUTERS/Files
A Naga monk, Mahanta Shivagiri, rides on a motorcycle in Kolkata January 6. REUTERS/Files
Next Slideshows
Mud rush race
The mud rush challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km course strewn with obstacles.
Crisis in Tunisia
The assassination of an opposition leader sparks protests.
Eating in India: ice cream
It is always a perfect time for an ice cream in India.
India this week
The week that was - in pictures.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.