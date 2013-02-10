Naga sadhus

A Naga monk, Mahanta Shivagiri, smokes cannabis in a pipe in front of an image of Kali, the Hindu goddess of power in Kolkata January 6. Shivagiri had driven more than 2,000 kilometers from Kanya Kumari, the southern tip of India, and was on his way to Gangasagar, where the Ganges river meets the Bay of Bengal. REUTERS/Files