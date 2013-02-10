Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Feb 10, 2013 | 7:25pm IST

Naga sadhus

<p>A sadhu man rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A sadhu man rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A sadhu man rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 39
<p>A sadhu shouts while holding a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A sadhu shouts while holding a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A sadhu shouts while holding a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 39
<p>Sadhus gesture as one of them holds a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sadhus gesture as one of them holds a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Sadhus gesture as one of them holds a "trishul" or trident-shaped weapon after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 39
<p>A sadhu wears marigold garlands as he prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A sadhu wears marigold garlands as he prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A sadhu wears marigold garlands as he prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 39
<p>Newly initiated Naga Sadhus of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Newly initiated Naga Sadhus of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Newly initiated Naga Sadhus of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
5 / 39
<p>A physically disabled sadhu or a Hindu holyman arrives with fellow Sadhus to attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A physically disabled sadhu or a Hindu holyman arrives with fellow Sadhus to attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A physically disabled sadhu or a Hindu holyman arrives with fellow Sadhus to attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", in Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
6 / 39
<p>Naga sadhus men sit under their temporary shelters during the Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2013. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Naga sadhus men sit under their temporary shelters during the Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2013. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti"....more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Naga sadhus men sit under their temporary shelters during the Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2013. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 39
<p>Newly initiated Naga sadhus of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" Allahabad January 30, 2013. The "Kumbh Mela" will return to Allahabad in 12 years. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Newly initiated Naga sadhus of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" Allahabad January 30, 2013. The "Kumbh Mela" will return to Allahabad in 12 years. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Newly initiated Naga sadhus of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" Allahabad January 30, 2013. The "Kumbh Mela" will return to Allahabad in 12 years. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
8 / 39
<p>Newly initiated Naga sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Newly initiated Naga sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Newly initiated Naga sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
9 / 39
<p>Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, run to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, run to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, run to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
10 / 39
<p>Naga sadhus attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Naga sadhus attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Naga sadhus attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
11 / 39
<p>A Naga sadhu gives blessings to pilgrims during their Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2012. Hindu monks and pilgrims make a annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A Naga sadhu gives blessings to pilgrims during their Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2012. Hindu monks and pilgrims make a annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti". REUTERS/Rupak De...more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga sadhu gives blessings to pilgrims during their Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2012. Hindu monks and pilgrims make a annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti". REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
12 / 39
<p>Naga sadhus sit under their temporary shelters during the Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Naga sadhus sit under their temporary shelters during the Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Naga sadhus sit under their temporary shelters during the Hindu pilgrimage in Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
13 / 39
<p>A Naga sadhu adjusts his hair during the Hindu pilgrimage at Sagar Islands, south of Kolkata January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A Naga sadhu adjusts his hair during the Hindu pilgrimage at Sagar Islands, south of Kolkata January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga sadhu adjusts his hair during the Hindu pilgrimage at Sagar Islands, south of Kolkata January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
14 / 39
<p>Naga sadhus queue to have a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Naga sadhus queue to have a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Naga sadhus queue to have a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
15 / 39
<p>Naga sadhus queue to have a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Naga sadhus queue to have a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Naga sadhus queue to have a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
16 / 39
<p>Naga sadhus take a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files</p>

Naga sadhus take a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Naga sadhus take a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during the "Kumbh Mela" in Haridwar February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

Close
17 / 39
<p>A Naga sadhu or holy man, with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

A Naga sadhu or holy man, with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga sadhu or holy man, with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
18 / 39
<p>A Naga sadhu with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

A Naga sadhu with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga sadhu with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
19 / 39
<p>A Naga sadhu or holy man, with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

A Naga sadhu or holy man, with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga sadhu or holy man, with his face smeared with ash, waits inside a makeshift camp close to the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, about 150 km south of Kolkata, January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
20 / 39
<p>A Naga sadhu holds a trident as he talks on a mobile phone in Varanasi February 17, 2007. Varanasi is one of the Hinduism's holiest city and thousands of pilgrims including Sadhus visit the temples and bathe in the holy waters of the Ganges. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A Naga sadhu holds a trident as he talks on a mobile phone in Varanasi February 17, 2007. Varanasi is one of the Hinduism's holiest city and thousands of pilgrims including Sadhus visit the temples and bathe in the holy waters of the Ganges. ...more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga sadhu holds a trident as he talks on a mobile phone in Varanasi February 17, 2007. Varanasi is one of the Hinduism's holiest city and thousands of pilgrims including Sadhus visit the temples and bathe in the holy waters of the Ganges. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
21 / 39
<p>A Naga sadhu with his face smeared with ash, wears a snake around his neck in Varanasi February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A Naga sadhu with his face smeared with ash, wears a snake around his neck in Varanasi February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga sadhu with his face smeared with ash, wears a snake around his neck in Varanasi February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
22 / 39
<p>A Naga sadhu smokes a cigarette on the banks of the river Ganges during Ardh Kumbha in Allahabad January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A Naga sadhu smokes a cigarette on the banks of the river Ganges during Ardh Kumbha in Allahabad January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga sadhu smokes a cigarette on the banks of the river Ganges during Ardh Kumbha in Allahabad January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
23 / 39
<p>A Naga sadhu smokes a cigarette on the banks of river Ganges during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A Naga sadhu smokes a cigarette on the banks of river Ganges during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga sadhu smokes a cigarette on the banks of river Ganges during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
24 / 39
<p>A Naga sadhu reacts to the camera after taking a dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A Naga sadhu reacts to the camera after taking a dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga sadhu reacts to the camera after taking a dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
25 / 39
<p>A Naga sadhu comforts a young disciple as he shivers after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A Naga sadhu comforts a young disciple as he shivers after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga sadhu comforts a young disciple as he shivers after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
26 / 39
<p>Naga sadhus stand after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Naga sadhus stand after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Naga sadhus stand after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
27 / 39
<p>Naga sadhus shout religious slogans after taking a dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Naga sadhus shout religious slogans after taking a dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Naga sadhus shout religious slogans after taking a dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
28 / 39
<p>Naga sadhus shiver after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Naga sadhus shiver after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Naga sadhus shiver after taking a dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
29 / 39
<p>Naga sadhus wait on the banks of river Ganges during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Naga sadhus wait on the banks of river Ganges during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Naga sadhus wait on the banks of river Ganges during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
30 / 39
<p>Naga sadhus chant invocations after taking a holy dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbha January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Naga sadhus chant invocations after taking a holy dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbha January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Naga sadhus chant invocations after taking a holy dip in the Sangam during Ardh Kumbha January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
31 / 39
<p>Amaruarti Mukam, a Naga sadhu smokes while holding his hand aloft in Allahabad December 28, 2006. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Amaruarti Mukam, a Naga sadhu smokes while holding his hand aloft in Allahabad December 28, 2006. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Amaruarti Mukam, a Naga sadhu smokes while holding his hand aloft in Allahabad December 28, 2006. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
32 / 39
<p>Naga sanyasis shout religious slogans as they attend the month-long Kumbh Mela on the banks of Shipra river in Ujjain May 4, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Naga sanyasis shout religious slogans as they attend the month-long Kumbh Mela on the banks of Shipra river in Ujjain May 4, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Naga sanyasis shout religious slogans as they attend the month-long Kumbh Mela on the banks of Shipra river in Ujjain May 4, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
33 / 39
<p>A Naga sadhu prays while taking a holy dip in the waters of Shipra river during the month-long Simhasta Kumbh Mela in Ujjain April 5, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files</p>

A Naga sadhu prays while taking a holy dip in the waters of Shipra river during the month-long Simhasta Kumbh Mela in Ujjain April 5, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga sadhu prays while taking a holy dip in the waters of Shipra river during the month-long Simhasta Kumbh Mela in Ujjain April 5, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Close
34 / 39
<p>A Naga sadhu offers prayers to Surya Devta or Sun God in the waters of River Shipra during the month-long Simhasta Kumbh Mela in Ujjain April 5, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files</p>

A Naga sadhu offers prayers to Surya Devta or Sun God in the waters of River Shipra during the month-long Simhasta Kumbh Mela in Ujjain April 5, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga sadhu offers prayers to Surya Devta or Sun God in the waters of River Shipra during the month-long Simhasta Kumbh Mela in Ujjain April 5, 2004. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Close
35 / 39
<p>Sadhus wearing marigold garlands line up as they prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sadhus wearing marigold garlands line up as they prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Sadhus wearing marigold garlands line up as they prepare to take a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
36 / 39
<p>A naga sadhu wraps his leg around his back while he sits on a police barricade during a protest near parliament in New Delhi, June 15, 2001. The sadhus were protesting the lack of attention the government has shown in promoting religious shrines as tourist venues in Madhya Pradesh. REUTERS/Files</p>

A naga sadhu wraps his leg around his back while he sits on a police barricade during a protest near parliament in New Delhi, June 15, 2001. The sadhus were protesting the lack of attention the government has shown in promoting religious shrines as...more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A naga sadhu wraps his leg around his back while he sits on a police barricade during a protest near parliament in New Delhi, June 15, 2001. The sadhus were protesting the lack of attention the government has shown in promoting religious shrines as tourist venues in Madhya Pradesh. REUTERS/Files

Close
37 / 39
<p>A Naga monk, Mahanta Shivagiri, smokes cannabis in a pipe in front of an image of Kali, the Hindu goddess of power in Kolkata January 6. Shivagiri had driven more than 2,000 kilometers from Kanya Kumari, the southern tip of India, and was on his way to Gangasagar, where the Ganges river meets the Bay of Bengal. REUTERS/Files</p>

A Naga monk, Mahanta Shivagiri, smokes cannabis in a pipe in front of an image of Kali, the Hindu goddess of power in Kolkata January 6. Shivagiri had driven more than 2,000 kilometers from Kanya Kumari, the southern tip of India, and was on his way...more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga monk, Mahanta Shivagiri, smokes cannabis in a pipe in front of an image of Kali, the Hindu goddess of power in Kolkata January 6. Shivagiri had driven more than 2,000 kilometers from Kanya Kumari, the southern tip of India, and was on his way to Gangasagar, where the Ganges river meets the Bay of Bengal. REUTERS/Files

Close
38 / 39
<p>A Naga monk, Mahanta Shivagiri, rides on a motorcycle in Kolkata January 6. REUTERS/Files</p>

A Naga monk, Mahanta Shivagiri, rides on a motorcycle in Kolkata January 6. REUTERS/Files

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Naga monk, Mahanta Shivagiri, rides on a motorcycle in Kolkata January 6. REUTERS/Files

Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
Mud rush race

Mud rush race

Next Slideshows

Mud rush race

Mud rush race

The mud rush challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km course strewn with obstacles.

09 Feb 2013
Crisis in Tunisia

Crisis in Tunisia

The assassination of an opposition leader sparks protests.

09 Feb 2013
Eating in India: ice cream

Eating in India: ice cream

It is always a perfect time for an ice cream in India.

08 Feb 2013
India this week

India this week

The week that was - in pictures.

10 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast