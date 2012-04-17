Naked hermit
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki speaks on Sotobanari island, off the western coast of Iriomote island in Okinawa prefecture, Japan, April 14, 2012. Dangerous currents swirl around Sotobanari island, which has not a drop of natural...more
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki speaks on Sotobanari island, off the western coast of Iriomote island in Okinawa prefecture, Japan, April 14, 2012. Dangerous currents swirl around Sotobanari island, which has not a drop of natural water, and local fisherman rarely land there. But Nagasaki has made this kidney-shaped island in Japan's tropical Okinawa prefecture his retirement home, with an unusual dress code: nothing at all. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki washes utensils on the Sotobanari island beach, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki washes utensils on the Sotobanari island beach, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki smokes on the beach on the Sotobanari island beach, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki smokes on the beach on the Sotobanari island beach, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki sits at table made from polystyrene box as he eats a food on Sotobanari island, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki sits at table made from polystyrene box as he eats a food on Sotobanari island, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki sits at table made from polystyrene box as he eats a food on Sotobanari island, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki sits at table made from polystyrene box as he eats a food on Sotobanari island, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki looks at the sea from the Sotobanari island beach, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki looks at the sea from the Sotobanari island beach, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki walks through the jungle on Sotobanari island, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki walks through the jungle on Sotobanari island, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki speaks at his bedroom tent on Sotobanari island, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki speaks at his bedroom tent on Sotobanari island, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki washes utensils on the Sotobanari island beach, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki washes utensils on the Sotobanari island beach, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Charlie Chaplin in India
Every year a 63-year-old Indian doctor celebrates Chaplin's birthday by taking a walk along with a group of Chaplin impersonators through the streets of Adipur.
Titanic: From the archives
Historical photos showing the construction of the Titanic as well as the aftermath of its sinking.
Life in Seoul
With eyes on North Korea, a look at the capital of its southern counterpart, Seoul.
Off to the races
Horses are saddled and women are primped for Britain's Aintree Grand National.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.