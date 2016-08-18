Naked Trump statue in New York
People pose for selfies with a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People photograph a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A naked statue of Donald Trump in Union Square Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People photograph a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman touches a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Parks workers move a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Parks workers place a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park onto a truck. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
