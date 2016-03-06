Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 7, 2016 | 5:01am IST

Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy kiss on their wedding anniversary in the White House, March 4 1985. REUTERS/File

President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy kiss on their wedding anniversary in the White House, March 4 1985. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy kiss on their wedding anniversary in the White House, March 4 1985. REUTERS/File
Close
1 / 39
President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy wave while attending a gala celebrating his 83rd birthday, February 3, 1994 in Washington. REUTERS/File

President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy wave while attending a gala celebrating his 83rd birthday, February 3, 1994 in Washington. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy wave while attending a gala celebrating his 83rd birthday, February 3, 1994 in Washington. REUTERS/File
Close
2 / 39
Former Soviet leader Michail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa with former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy, at the Reagan ranch in the Santa Ynez mountains near Santa Barbara, May 3, 1992. REUTERS/Blake Sell

Former Soviet leader Michail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa with former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy, at the Reagan ranch in the Santa Ynez mountains near Santa Barbara, May 3, 1992. REUTERS/Blake Sell

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Former Soviet leader Michail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa with former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy, at the Reagan ranch in the Santa Ynez mountains near Santa Barbara, May 3, 1992. REUTERS/Blake Sell
Close
3 / 39
Ronald Reagan with his wife Nancy as they returned to the White House after spending a weekend at Camp David, February 15, 1982. REUTERS/File

Ronald Reagan with his wife Nancy as they returned to the White House after spending a weekend at Camp David, February 15, 1982. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Ronald Reagan with his wife Nancy as they returned to the White House after spending a weekend at Camp David, February 15, 1982. REUTERS/File
Close
4 / 39
Former President Ronald and first lady Nancy Reagan ride horses on their Santa Barbara Ranch, known as Rancho del Cielo, August 20, 1996. REUTERS/File

Former President Ronald and first lady Nancy Reagan ride horses on their Santa Barbara Ranch, known as Rancho del Cielo, August 20, 1996. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Former President Ronald and first lady Nancy Reagan ride horses on their Santa Barbara Ranch, known as Rancho del Cielo, August 20, 1996. REUTERS/File
Close
5 / 39
President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George Bush, accompanied by wives Nancy and Barbara, join hands after the President endorsed Bush's run for the Presidency during the President's Dinner in Washington, May 11, 1988. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George Bush, accompanied by wives Nancy and Barbara, join hands after the President endorsed Bush's run for the Presidency during the President's Dinner in Washington, May 11, 1988. REUTERS/George Bush...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2012
President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George Bush, accompanied by wives Nancy and Barbara, join hands after the President endorsed Bush's run for the Presidency during the President's Dinner in Washington, May 11, 1988. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Close
6 / 39
President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy listen to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev speak during Gorbachev's departure ceremony at the White House, December 10, 1987. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy listen to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev speak during Gorbachev's departure ceremony at the White House, December 10, 1987. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy listen to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev speak during Gorbachev's departure ceremony at the White House, December 10, 1987. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
7 / 39
President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy greet Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Washington, November 9, 1985. REUTERS/Joe Marquette

President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy greet Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Washington, November 9, 1985. REUTERS/Joe Marquette

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2006
President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy greet Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Washington, November 9, 1985. REUTERS/Joe Marquette
Close
8 / 39
President Ronald Reagan is seen escorted by First Lady, Nancy Reagan as they left the White House en route to Bethesda Naval Hospital for the President's physical exam, October 29, 1981. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

President Ronald Reagan is seen escorted by First Lady, Nancy Reagan as they left the White House en route to Bethesda Naval Hospital for the President's physical exam, October 29, 1981. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
President Ronald Reagan is seen escorted by First Lady, Nancy Reagan as they left the White House en route to Bethesda Naval Hospital for the President's physical exam, October 29, 1981. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Close
9 / 39
Pope John Paul II talks with President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy during their meeting at the Vatican June 26, 1987. REUTERS/File

Pope John Paul II talks with President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy during their meeting at the Vatican June 26, 1987. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Pope John Paul II talks with President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy during their meeting at the Vatican June 26, 1987. REUTERS/File
Close
10 / 39
Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy and the Reagan children in 1976 outside Reagan's Pacific Palisades house. Shown (L-R) are Patti, Nancy Reagan, Ronald Reagan, Michael Reagan, Maureen Reagan and Ron Reagan. REUTERS/Reagan Family Photo Collection

Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy and the Reagan children in 1976 outside Reagan's Pacific Palisades house. Shown (L-R) are Patti, Nancy Reagan, Ronald Reagan, Michael Reagan, Maureen Reagan and Ron Reagan. REUTERS/Reagan Family Photo Collection

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy and the Reagan children in 1976 outside Reagan's Pacific Palisades house. Shown (L-R) are Patti, Nancy Reagan, Ronald Reagan, Michael Reagan, Maureen Reagan and Ron Reagan. REUTERS/Reagan Family Photo Collection
Close
11 / 39
Columbia Space Shuttle astronauts Commander Thomas Mattingly, foreground, and Pilot Henry Hartsfield salute President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, after landing at Edwards Air Force Base, July 4, 1982. Mattingly and Hartsfield were the first to land the Shuttle on a concrete runway. REUTERS/NASA

Columbia Space Shuttle astronauts Commander Thomas Mattingly, foreground, and Pilot Henry Hartsfield salute President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, after landing at Edwards Air Force Base, July 4, 1982. Mattingly and Hartsfield were the first to...more

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2011
Columbia Space Shuttle astronauts Commander Thomas Mattingly, foreground, and Pilot Henry Hartsfield salute President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, after landing at Edwards Air Force Base, July 4, 1982. Mattingly and Hartsfield were the first to land the Shuttle on a concrete runway. REUTERS/NASA
Close
12 / 39
President Ronald Reagan gets a standing ovation from British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and First Lady Nancy Reagan after his speech at the Guildhall in London, June 3, 1988. REUTERS/Roy Letkey

President Ronald Reagan gets a standing ovation from British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and First Lady Nancy Reagan after his speech at the Guildhall in London, June 3, 1988. REUTERS/Roy Letkey

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2007
President Ronald Reagan gets a standing ovation from British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and First Lady Nancy Reagan after his speech at the Guildhall in London, June 3, 1988. REUTERS/Roy Letkey
Close
13 / 39
President Ronald Reagan with his wife Nancy pose for photographers with actress Eva Gabor and Merv Griffin at the fourth annual Nancy Reagan Tennis Tournament , October 10, 1992. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

President Ronald Reagan with his wife Nancy pose for photographers with actress Eva Gabor and Merv Griffin at the fourth annual Nancy Reagan Tennis Tournament , October 10, 1992. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2007
President Ronald Reagan with his wife Nancy pose for photographers with actress Eva Gabor and Merv Griffin at the fourth annual Nancy Reagan Tennis Tournament , October 10, 1992. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
14 / 39
President Ronald Reagan and Nancy escort British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and husband Dennis to the British Embassy, February 20, 1985. Reuters/Charles Cancellare

President Ronald Reagan and Nancy escort British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and husband Dennis to the British Embassy, February 20, 1985. Reuters/Charles Cancellare

Reuters / Saturday, February 24, 2007
President Ronald Reagan and Nancy escort British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and husband Dennis to the British Embassy, February 20, 1985. Reuters/Charles Cancellare
Close
15 / 39
President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy stand with Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his wife Mila before a state dinner at the White House, April 27, 1988. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy stand with Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his wife Mila before a state dinner at the White House, April 27, 1988. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy stand with Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his wife Mila before a state dinner at the White House, April 27, 1988. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
16 / 39
President Ronald Reagan gestures to reporters as first lady Nancy Reagan, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and his wife Suzanne stop to pose for photographers at the White House, January 28, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

President Ronald Reagan gestures to reporters as first lady Nancy Reagan, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and his wife Suzanne stop to pose for photographers at the White House, January 28, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2007
President Ronald Reagan gestures to reporters as first lady Nancy Reagan, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and his wife Suzanne stop to pose for photographers at the White House, January 28, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
Close
17 / 39
President Ronald Reagan speaks to a crowd of more than 45,000 people at NASA's Dryden Flight Research Center following the landing of Space Shuttle Columbia, July 4, 1982. REUTERS/NASA

President Ronald Reagan speaks to a crowd of more than 45,000 people at NASA's Dryden Flight Research Center following the landing of Space Shuttle Columbia, July 4, 1982. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2011
President Ronald Reagan speaks to a crowd of more than 45,000 people at NASA's Dryden Flight Research Center following the landing of Space Shuttle Columbia, July 4, 1982. REUTERS/NASA
Close
18 / 39
President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy posing with entertainer Michael Jackson in May of 1984. REUTERS/File

President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy posing with entertainer Michael Jackson in May of 1984. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy posing with entertainer Michael Jackson in May of 1984. REUTERS/File
Close
19 / 39
President Ronald Reagan is applauded by his wife Nancy, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his wife Mila, after addressing the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, April 6, 1987. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

President Ronald Reagan is applauded by his wife Nancy, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his wife Mila, after addressing the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, April 6, 1987. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
President Ronald Reagan is applauded by his wife Nancy, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his wife Mila, after addressing the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, April 6, 1987. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
20 / 39
President Ronald Reagan is pictured handing a hankerchief to Nancy during a farewell party given by the White House staff, January 18, 1988. REUTERS/Leighton Mark

President Ronald Reagan is pictured handing a hankerchief to Nancy during a farewell party given by the White House staff, January 18, 1988. REUTERS/Leighton Mark

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2006
President Ronald Reagan is pictured handing a hankerchief to Nancy during a farewell party given by the White House staff, January 18, 1988. REUTERS/Leighton Mark
Close
21 / 39
Ronald and Nancy Reagan n the occasion of President Reagan's 89th birthday celebration at the Reagan's home in Bel Air, California, February 6, 2000. REUTERS/File

Ronald and Nancy Reagan n the occasion of President Reagan's 89th birthday celebration at the Reagan's home in Bel Air, California, February 6, 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Ronald and Nancy Reagan n the occasion of President Reagan's 89th birthday celebration at the Reagan's home in Bel Air, California, February 6, 2000. REUTERS/File
Close
22 / 39
Nancy Reagan waves to delegates as she is welcomed by former first lady Barbara Bush, former presidential candidate Elizabeth Dole, and former President George Bush at the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia, August 1, 2000. REUTERS/File

Nancy Reagan waves to delegates as she is welcomed by former first lady Barbara Bush, former presidential candidate Elizabeth Dole, and former President George Bush at the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia, August 1, 2000....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Nancy Reagan waves to delegates as she is welcomed by former first lady Barbara Bush, former presidential candidate Elizabeth Dole, and former President George Bush at the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia, August 1, 2000. REUTERS/File
Close
23 / 39
Nancy Reagan waits to greet Republican presidential candidates in a replica of the Oval Office at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Carlson/Pool

Nancy Reagan waits to greet Republican presidential candidates in a replica of the Oval Office at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011....more

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2011
Nancy Reagan waits to greet Republican presidential candidates in a replica of the Oval Office at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Carlson/Pool
Close
24 / 39
President Clinton sits with former President Gerald Ford, former President George Bush, and former first lady Nancy Reagan outside historic Independence Hall, during the President's Summit for America's Future in Philadelphia, April 28, 1997. REUTERS/Luc Novovitch

President Clinton sits with former President Gerald Ford, former President George Bush, and former first lady Nancy Reagan outside historic Independence Hall, during the President's Summit for America's Future in Philadelphia, April 28, 1997....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2006
President Clinton sits with former President Gerald Ford, former President George Bush, and former first lady Nancy Reagan outside historic Independence Hall, during the President's Summit for America's Future in Philadelphia, April 28, 1997. REUTERS/Luc Novovitch
Close
25 / 39
Former First Lady Nancy Reagan is joined by Barbara Bush and former First Ladies (front row, left to right) Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Rosalyn Carter, and Betty Ford for a group picture at the opening ceremony of the Ronald Reagan presidential library in Simi Valley, November 4, 1991. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Former First Lady Nancy Reagan is joined by Barbara Bush and former First Ladies (front row, left to right) Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Rosalyn Carter, and Betty Ford for a group picture at the opening ceremony of the Ronald Reagan presidential...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2007
Former First Lady Nancy Reagan is joined by Barbara Bush and former First Ladies (front row, left to right) Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Rosalyn Carter, and Betty Ford for a group picture at the opening ceremony of the Ronald Reagan presidential library in Simi Valley, November 4, 1991. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
26 / 39
Nancy Reagan stands nex to to an image of the President Ronald Reagan commemorative postage stamp during a ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, November 9, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Nancy Reagan stands nex to to an image of the President Ronald Reagan commemorative postage stamp during a ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, November 9, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Nancy Reagan stands nex to to an image of the President Ronald Reagan commemorative postage stamp during a ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, November 9, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
27 / 39
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers remarks during a toast alongside President George W. Bush and Nancy Reagan in the State Dining room of the White House, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers remarks during a toast alongside President George W. Bush and Nancy Reagan in the State Dining room of the White House, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2007
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers remarks during a toast alongside President George W. Bush and Nancy Reagan in the State Dining room of the White House, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
28 / 39
Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain speaks next to Nancy Reagan at her residence in Bel Air, California, March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain speaks next to Nancy Reagan at her residence in Bel Air, California, March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, March 26, 2008
Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain speaks next to Nancy Reagan at her residence in Bel Air, California, March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 39
Nancy Reagan shakes hands with first-graders from University Elementary Thousand Oaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, February 6, 2004. Mrs. Reagan earlier dedicated the cornerstone for a new pavilion to house the former Air Force One, in honor of former President Reagan's 93rd birthday today. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Nancy Reagan shakes hands with first-graders from University Elementary Thousand Oaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, February 6, 2004. Mrs. Reagan earlier dedicated the cornerstone for a new pavilion to house the former Air...more

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Nancy Reagan shakes hands with first-graders from University Elementary Thousand Oaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, February 6, 2004. Mrs. Reagan earlier dedicated the cornerstone for a new pavilion to house the former Air Force One, in honor of former President Reagan's 93rd birthday today. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Close
30 / 39
Nancy Reagan breaks a bottle of champagne as she christens the new U.S. aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan at the Newport News ship building yard in Virginia, March 4, 2001. REUTERS/File

Nancy Reagan breaks a bottle of champagne as she christens the new U.S. aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan at the Newport News ship building yard in Virginia, March 4, 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Nancy Reagan breaks a bottle of champagne as she christens the new U.S. aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan at the Newport News ship building yard in Virginia, March 4, 2001. REUTERS/File
Close
31 / 39
Nancy Reagan sits near the flag-draped casket of her husband as the coffin lays in repose in the atrium of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, June 7, 2004. (L-R) daughter Patti Davis, Ron Reagan, Colleen Reagan, wife of son Michael Reagan, and Michael Reagan. Family friend Merv Griffin is pictured between them. REUTERS/File

Nancy Reagan sits near the flag-draped casket of her husband as the coffin lays in repose in the atrium of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, June 7, 2004. (L-R) daughter Patti Davis, Ron Reagan, Colleen Reagan, wife...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Nancy Reagan sits near the flag-draped casket of her husband as the coffin lays in repose in the atrium of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, June 7, 2004. (L-R) daughter Patti Davis, Ron Reagan, Colleen Reagan, wife of son Michael Reagan, and Michael Reagan. Family friend Merv Griffin is pictured between them. REUTERS/File
Close
32 / 39
Nancy Reagan reaches out to touch the casket of her husband as it is carried into the U.S. Capitol by a military honor guard in Washington, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/File

Nancy Reagan reaches out to touch the casket of her husband as it is carried into the U.S. Capitol by a military honor guard in Washington, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Nancy Reagan reaches out to touch the casket of her husband as it is carried into the U.S. Capitol by a military honor guard in Washington, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/File
Close
33 / 39
Nancy Reagan touches the casket of her husband as it lies in state in the rotunda of the United States Capitol, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Peter Jones

Nancy Reagan touches the casket of her husband as it lies in state in the rotunda of the United States Capitol, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Peter Jones

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Nancy Reagan touches the casket of her husband as it lies in state in the rotunda of the United States Capitol, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Peter Jones
Close
34 / 39
Nancy Reagan is comforted by son Ron Reagan, daughter Patti Davis and son Michael Reagan as they say their final farewell beside the casket of her husband at his burial site at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, June 11, 2004. REUTERS/Bryan Chan

Nancy Reagan is comforted by son Ron Reagan, daughter Patti Davis and son Michael Reagan as they say their final farewell beside the casket of her husband at his burial site at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, June...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Nancy Reagan is comforted by son Ron Reagan, daughter Patti Davis and son Michael Reagan as they say their final farewell beside the casket of her husband at his burial site at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, June 11, 2004. REUTERS/Bryan Chan
Close
35 / 39
Nancy Reagan unveils a statue of her late husband during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Nancy Reagan unveils a statue of her late husband during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2009
Nancy Reagan unveils a statue of her late husband during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
36 / 39
President Obama clasps the hand of Nancy Reagan after he signed the Ronald Reagan Centennial Commission Act in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama clasps the hand of Nancy Reagan after he signed the Ronald Reagan Centennial Commission Act in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2009
President Obama clasps the hand of Nancy Reagan after he signed the Ronald Reagan Centennial Commission Act in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
37 / 39
Nancy Reagan, Chairman of the Reagan Foundation Fredrick Ryan, Jr. (3rd L) and U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General George Flynn (2nd R), stand below an image of President Ronald Reagan during his posthumous 100th birthday celebration at the President Reagan Memorial Site at Reagan Library in Simi Valley, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/ Pool

Nancy Reagan, Chairman of the Reagan Foundation Fredrick Ryan, Jr. (3rd L) and U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General George Flynn (2nd R), stand below an image of President Ronald Reagan during his posthumous 100th birthday celebration at the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 07, 2011
Nancy Reagan, Chairman of the Reagan Foundation Fredrick Ryan, Jr. (3rd L) and U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General George Flynn (2nd R), stand below an image of President Ronald Reagan during his posthumous 100th birthday celebration at the President Reagan Memorial Site at Reagan Library in Simi Valley, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/ Pool
Close
38 / 39
Nancy Reagan visits the grave of her husband at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on the 10th anniversary of his passing, in Simi Valley, California, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Nancy Reagan visits the grave of her husband at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on the 10th anniversary of his passing, in Simi Valley, California, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Friday, June 06, 2014
Nancy Reagan visits the grave of her husband at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on the 10th anniversary of his passing, in Simi Valley, California, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
Habanos in Havana

Habanos in Havana

Next Slideshows

Habanos in Havana

Habanos in Havana

Cuba's famed Cohiba Tobacco cigar factory opens its doors during the annual Habanos Festival.

04 Mar 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

04 Mar 2016
A year in space

A year in space

Astronaut Scott Kelly returns to Earth after 340 days in space.

03 Mar 2016
India - Photos of the day

India - Photos of the day

Our top India photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast