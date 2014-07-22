Edition:
Nap time, anywhere, everywhere

Labourers sleep on empty cardboard cartons outside a warehouse in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman holding her baby sits in a street at a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A yellow Ambassador taxi moves past cycle rickshaw pullers sleeping along a roadside in the early morning in Kolkata April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A labourer sleeps on sacks of sand as another works at a market in Mumbai July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker unloads sacks of vegetables as men sleep on top of a truck at a wholesale vegetable market in Ahmedabad July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People take a nap on the floor of a bus station on a hot summer day in Jammu June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A driver takes a nap inside his parked auto-rickshaw along the roadside in the old quarters of Delhi May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man sleeps on the doorway of a closed shop at a market in Kolkata May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) rest on street during a protest in New Delhi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A migrant labourer sleeps under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A rag picker takes a nap on a sack filled with used plastic bottles, at the side of a road in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman takes a nap as she sits outside her house in New Delhi November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man sleeps under a water pipeline as another stands on it in Mumbai November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A dog sleeps in front of damaged houses belonging to fishermen after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A man sleeps on wooden planks stacked outside a warehouse in Kochi September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A school boy sleeps inside a classroom before having his free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, in New Delhi July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Men sleep in a cement sewer pipe along a roadside during a hot day in New Delhi July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A displaced girl sleeps outside her makeshift tent at a camp by the roadside after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna after heavy rains in New Delhi June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman cleans her daughter's hair as she sleeps in her lap by the roadside in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A labourer sleeps on a makeshift bed covered with a mosquito net on a hot summer morning in New Delhi May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A security guard sleeps outside a closed garment shop in Mumbai May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman tends to a baby sleeping in a hanging cot in the living room of a flat in an illegal building located next to the site of a building which collapsed last week in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Villagers take a nap on a cycle rickshaw near the main entrance for Posco India project area at Kujanga block in Jagatsingpur district in Odisha October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A man lies on a heap of fodder, which was removed from a sugarcane field, on a cart pulled by a bull in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Men sleep on a closed street vendor stall at a roadside in New Delhi, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A homeless man sleeps along a road on a pavement in New Delhi August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

