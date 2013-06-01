Narayana Murthy - a profile
Narayana Murthy, Chairman and CEO of Infosys Technologies Ltd is surrounded by computers in Bangalore in this file photo. REUTERS/Files
Narayana Murthy (R), Chairman and CEO of Infosys Technologies Ltd queues up in his office cafeteria during lunch time in Bangalore in this file photo. REUTERS/Files
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori is welcomed by N.R Narayana Murthy (L), the Chairman and Chief Executive of Infosys Technologies Ltd in Bangalore, August 22, 2000. REUTERS/Files
Chairman of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates (R) shakes hands with Chairman of Indian software giant Infosys N. R. Narayana Murthy in New Delhi September 14, 2000. REUTERS/Files
N.R.Narayana Murthy (R), chairman and CEO of Infosys Technologies Ltd, acknowledges the applause of the audience at a technology conference in Bangalore, November 1, 2000. REUTERS/Files
Chairman of Infosys N. R. Narayana Murthy gestures (L) as Chief Executive of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, looks on in Bangalore 18, 2003. REUTERS/Jagadeesh/Files
Narayana Murthy, chairman of Infosys, listens during a press conference about a corporate plan to support the development of AIDS vaccine for India, in Mumbai December 19, 2003. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Infosys Technologies Chairman Narayana Murthy addresses businessmen at the National Association of Software & Services Companies (NASSCOM), in Mumbai, February 5, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Narayana Murthy, Chairman of Infosys Technologies Ltd, speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, February 25, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with N R Narayana Murthy (R) Chairman of Infosys Technologies, during his visit to the corporate headquarters of Infosys in Bangalore December 5, 2004. REUTERS/Jagadeesh/Files
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) is accompanied by Narayana Murthy (L), Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited, at the inauguration of the new Global Education Centre (GEC), in Mysore 148km from Bangalore, February 12, 2005....more
Vaclav Klaus (C), President of the Czech Republic, plays billiards as his wife Livia Klausova (L) and Narayana Murthy (R, white shirt), chief mentor of Infosys Technologies Ltd, watch during his visit to the Infosys campus in Bangalore November 10,...more
Chairman and Chief Mentor Officer of Infosys Technologies Ltd., N. R. Narayana Murthy speaks during a news conference in Bangalore April 14, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh/Files
Chairman and Chief Mentor Officer N. R. Narayana Murthy (R) and Chief Executive Officer, President and Managing Director Nandan M. Nilekani of Infosys Technologies Ltd., attend a news conference in Bangalore, April 14, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh/Files more
N.R. Narayana Murthy, Chairman of Infosys Technologies Ltd., speaks after receiving "Man of the Year Award 2004-2005" at a function in Kolkata August 3, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
N.R. Narayana Murthy, Chairman of Infosys Technologies Ltd., speaks during an interview in Bangalore August 14, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh/Files
Chairman of Infosys Technologies Ltd. N.R. Narayana Murthy speaks during a news conference in Bangalore April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Jagadeesh/Files
British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) speaks with N. R. Narayana Murthy, chairman of Infosys Technologies Ltd., at the Infosys campus in Bangalore July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
N. R. Narayana Murthy, founder and chairman of Infosys, listens to a question during an interview with Reuters at the company's office in Bangalore February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
N.R. Narayana Murthy, Chairman Emeritus of Infosys, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Employees talk as they stand next to flex board poster of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
