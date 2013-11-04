Narendra Modi: a profile
Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses his party supporters during a rally in Bhopal September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses his party supporters during a rally in Bhopal September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addresses a rally in Patna October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addresses a rally in Patna October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) speaks during a convocation ceremony at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), a school of petroleum management, at Gandhinagar in Gujarat...more
Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) speaks during a convocation ceremony at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), a school of petroleum management, at Gandhinagar in Gujarat October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dances to celebrate before Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013....more
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dances to celebrate before Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
An activist of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a hoarding featuring Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (R) and Rajnath Singh, president of the BJP, during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial...more
An activist of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a hoarding featuring Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (R) and Rajnath Singh, president of the BJP, during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party, in Jammu September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dance in celebration before Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dance in celebration before Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Narendra Modi (R, in vehicle) greets supporters as he arrives at the headquarters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Narendra Modi (R, in vehicle) greets supporters as he arrives at the headquarters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Narendra Modi (center L) is congratulated by Rajnath Singh (center R), president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013....more
Narendra Modi (center L) is congratulated by Rajnath Singh (center R), president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Narendra Modi (C) and Rajnath Singh (L), president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), greet party supporters after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013....more
Narendra Modi (C) and Rajnath Singh (L), president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), greet party supporters after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Narendra Modi (2nd L) hugs Rajnath Singh (2nd R), president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Narendra Modi (2nd L) hugs Rajnath Singh (2nd R), president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lights firecrackers to celebrate before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files more
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lights firecrackers to celebrate before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A supporter (R) blows a conch shell during celebrations before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files more
A supporter (R) blows a conch shell during celebrations before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) waves the party's flag during celebrations before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad...more
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) waves the party's flag during celebrations before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
An image of Narendra Modi is pasted on a drum during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files more
An image of Narendra Modi is pasted on a drum during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) light firecrackers to celebrate before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files more
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) light firecrackers to celebrate before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a cutout of Narendra Modi before he was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a cutout of Narendra Modi before he was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lights firecrackers to celebrate before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files more
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lights firecrackers to celebrate before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A supporter holds firecrackers and a poster of Narendra Modi during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad...more
A supporter holds firecrackers and a poster of Narendra Modi during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans while holding a poster during celebrations before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013....more
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans while holding a poster during celebrations before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dances to celebrate before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party, outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dances to celebrate before Narendra Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party, outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi speaks during the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi speaks during the "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 29th annual session of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organisation in New Delhi April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 29th annual session of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organisation in New Delhi April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addresses his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addresses his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Supporters of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi celebrate while holding posters and cut-outs of Modi in Ahmedabad June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Supporters of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi celebrate while holding posters and cut-outs of Modi in Ahmedabad June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Narendra Modi, chief minister of Gujarat state, gestures as he addresses his supporters during a felicitation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Narendra Modi, chief minister of Gujarat state, gestures as he addresses his supporters during a felicitation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) waves his party's flag as others light firecrackers while celebrating outside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) waves his party's flag as others light firecrackers while celebrating outside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds his party's lotus symbol during a felicitation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds his party's lotus symbol during a felicitation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Narendra Modi, chief minister of Gujarat state, gestures on the podium during a felicitation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Narendra Modi, chief minister of Gujarat state, gestures on the podium during a felicitation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a poster featuring Narendra Modi during a jubilation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a poster featuring Narendra Modi during a jubilation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate outside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate outside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a mask of Gujarat state chief minister Narendra Modi during a celebration outside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a mask of Gujarat state chief minister Narendra Modi during a celebration outside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi shows a victory sign to his supporters during a road show for the assembly elections at Santroad, about 175 km (109 miles) east from Ahmedabad December 5, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi shows a victory sign to his supporters during a road show for the assembly elections at Santroad, about 175 km (109 miles) east from Ahmedabad December 5, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister, Narendra Modi, holds a sword before filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections in Ahmedabad November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister, Narendra Modi, holds a sword before filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections in Ahmedabad November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi attends a party meeting at Gandhinagar, about 25 km (16 miles) north from Ahmedabad, December 24, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi attends a party meeting at Gandhinagar, about 25 km (16 miles) north from Ahmedabad, December 24, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Hyderabad April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Hyderabad April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Gujarat, waves to his party's supporters at an election campaign rally in Allahabad April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Gujarat, waves to his party's supporters at an election campaign rally in Allahabad April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi (C) holds a sword during an election campaign rally in Koderma district, about 175 km (110 miles) north of Ranchi April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Rajesh Kumar Sen/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi (C) holds a sword during an election campaign rally in Koderma district, about 175 km (110 miles) north of Ranchi April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Rajesh Kumar Sen/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi gestures to the media after meeting with India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and prime ministerial candidate Lal Krishna Advani in New Delhi May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files more
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi gestures to the media after meeting with India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and prime ministerial candidate Lal Krishna Advani in New Delhi May 14, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi attends the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting in Indore February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi attends the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting in Indore February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi wears an Indian traditional turban as he sits on the first day of his fast at a convention centre in Ahmedabad September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi wears an Indian traditional turban as he sits on the first day of his fast at a convention centre in Ahmedabad September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during his day-long fast at Godhra in Gujarat January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during his day-long fast at Godhra in Gujarat January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gujarat state Chief Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he casts his vote during the second phase of state elections in Ahmedabad December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gujarat Information Department/Handout
Gujarat state Chief Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he casts his vote during the second phase of state elections in Ahmedabad December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gujarat Information Department/Handout
Next Slideshows
Festival of Lights
Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil.
Shooting at LAX
The scene at Los Angeles International airport following a shooting.
Transgender beauty pageant
Contestants, all of them born male, compete for Miss International Queen.
Concept cars
Automakers big and small share their visions for the future.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.