Narendra Modi - Around the world in 2015
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) walks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi after Modi's arrival in Lahore, Pakistan, December 25, 2015. Modi arranged his landmark visit to Pakistan - the first by an Indian leader in a decade, at the...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Afghan president Ashraf Ghani hold sweets as they inaugurate Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul Afghanistan December 25,...more
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (R) talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Lahore, Pakistan, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via Reuters
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (R) inaugurate Afghanistan's new parliament building, which was built with the Indian government's financial assistance, in Kabul Afghanistan December 25, 2015....more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (centre R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre L) walk into a hall during a meeting with business representatives at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) watches honor guards passing by during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
U.S. President Barack Obama looks on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Francois Hollande depart the stage after the launch of Mission Innovation, a landmark commitment to dramatically accelerate public and private global...more
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi clasp hands while meeting at the climate change summit in Paris, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) uses a metal stamping machine during a tour of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College in Singapore November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wallace Woon/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak attend the opening of the Torana Gate, in an Indian suburb of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) holds the hands of Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (R) and Vietnam�s Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung as they pose for photographers at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands by as British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) addresses a welcome rally for the Indian prime minister at Wembley Stadium in London on November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands beside Samantha (front C), wife of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (back C), as she shakes hands with a performer in a backstage area during a welcome rally for Modi at Wembley Stadium in London...more
A steward asks a spectator to stop dancing and sit down at Wembley Stadium attended by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi view iterms from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R), John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons (2nd L) and Baroness Frances D'Souza tour the Parliament chamber in London, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015....more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech in the Royal Gallery at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pay homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demontrators protest opposite Downing Street against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Indonesia's Vice President Jusuf Kalla (L) speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before they addressed attendees during a Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves as he arrives for a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addresses the crowd during a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the stage with Google executive Sundar Pichai at the Google campus in Mountain View, California at the Google campus in Mountain View, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speak on stage during a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny leave a news conference in Government Buildings in Dublin September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
(L to R) Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin prepare for a group photograph during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Ufa, Russia, July 10, 2015. ...more
(L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Jacob Zuma, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a working breakfast during the BRICS Summit in Ufa, Russia,...more
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. Ufa is hosting the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits from July 9-10. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Park Geun-hye (L) are greeted by South Korean elementary school students during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahn...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) burns incense during his visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) draws a bow next to his Mongolian counterpart Chimed Saikhanbileg (4th R) as they attend a Naadam festival celebration on the outskirts of Ulan Bator, Mongolia, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a picture with a student at Fudan University in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a selfie using a cell phone with perfomers of the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang after a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures as he visits the Daxingshan Buddhist temple, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses supporters while visiting the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, British Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold swords presented to them during a visit to the Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Vancouver, British, Columbia April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Clark
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper pause after laying wreaths at a memorial in Toronto April 16, 2015. The memorial is dedicated to victims of the attack in 1985 of an Air India 747 jet. REUTERS/Fred...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Chancellery in Berlin, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) look at a YuMi robotic arm at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A lion is projected on a screen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel (top R row, 2nd L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12,...more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L) and Commonwealth War Graves Vice Chairman Sir Joe French leave the Indian World War memorial in Neuve Chapelle, near Lille, April 11, 2015. The Indian Memorial at...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for selfies with Indian students during a visit at the French National Space Agency (CNES) in Toulouse April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrien Helou
French president Francois Hollande (R) toasts with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (L) during an official dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 April 2015. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2ndL), French President Francois Hollande (C), Defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L), Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Foreign Affairs minister Laurent Fabius enjoy a tour on the Seine River, past the Eiffel Tower, on a...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures next to Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena after delivering an address at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures next to Sri Lankan parliament speaker Chamal Rajapaksa (front in black) after addressing the parliament members in Colombo, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Next Slideshows
Taking back Ramadi
Iraq flies its flag above Ramadi's government complex, marking its military's first major victory since fleeing from Islamic State 18 months ago.
Safe passage from Syrian towns
Besieged rebel fighters and trapped families are evacuated from three Syrian towns in a rare, U.N.-backed deal.
Displaced Syrians live in caves
Displaced Syrians are using ancient caves as underground shelters in the ongoing civil war.
Flooding in northern England
Hundreds of people are evacuated after heavy rainfall inundates towns and cities across northern England.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.