Pictures | Sat Nov 23, 2013

Narendra Modi campaign

<p>A supporter of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a hat and goggles supporting the party's lotus symbol during a rally being addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP, in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A supporter of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a hat and goggles supporting the party's lotus symbol during a rally being addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP, in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Supporter of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans and raise their arms during a rally being addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP, in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Supporter of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans and raise their arms during a rally being addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP, in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses a rally in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses a rally in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Supporters of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold onto a bamboo railing as they listen to a speech by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP, during a rally in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Supporters of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold onto a bamboo railing as they listen to a speech by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP, during a rally in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>A supporter wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP,) cheers along with other supporters during a rally being addressed by Modi in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A supporter wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP,) cheers along with other supporters during a rally being addressed by Modi in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (R), prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), receives a memento from a Muslim man after inauguration of a hospital owned by a Muslim trust at Balasinore town, east of Ahmedabad November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (R), prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), receives a memento from a Muslim man after inauguration of a hospital owned by a Muslim trust at Balasinore town, east of Ahmedabad November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (2nd L), prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), receives flowers from a Muslim cleric after the inauguration of a hospital owned by a Muslim trust at Balasinore town, east of Ahmedabad November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (2nd L), prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), receives flowers from a Muslim cleric after the inauguration of a hospital owned by a Muslim trust at Balasinore town, east of Ahmedabad November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addresses a rally in Patna October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files</p>

Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addresses a rally in Patna October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sits on a weighing scale balanced with silver during the inauguration of the Mumbai Diamond Merchant Association's Diamond Hall in Mumbai September 30, 2013. REUTERS/StringerFiles</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sits on a weighing scale balanced with silver during the inauguration of the Mumbai Diamond Merchant Association's Diamond Hall in Mumbai September 30, 2013. REUTERS/StringerFiles

<p>Supporters crowd as they listen to Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Supporters crowd as they listen to Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A supporter of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally being addressed by Modi in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A supporter of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally being addressed by Modi in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally being addressed by Modi in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally being addressed by Modi in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Supporters attend a rally being addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Supporters attend a rally being addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addresses his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addresses his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Supporters climb on poles under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Supporters climb on poles under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A supporter stands on a pole under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A supporter stands on a pole under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, candidate for prime minister of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wears a traditional headgear presented to him by a well-wisher during celebrations for his 63rd birthday at Gandhinagar in Gujarat September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, candidate for prime minister of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wears a traditional headgear presented to him by a well-wisher during celebrations for his 63rd birthday at Gandhinagar in Gujarat September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>An activist of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a hoarding featuring India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (R) and Rajnath Singh, president of the BJP, during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party, in Jammu September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

An activist of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a hoarding featuring India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (R) and Rajnath Singh, president of the BJP, during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party, in Jammu September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (center L) is congratulated by Rajnath Singh (center R), president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (center L) is congratulated by Rajnath Singh (center R), president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (2nd L) hugs Rajnath Singh (2nd R), president of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (2nd L) hugs Rajnath Singh (2nd R), president of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

<p>An image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi is pasted on a drum during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

An image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi is pasted on a drum during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

<p>A supporter of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a cutout of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi before he was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a cutout of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi before he was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

