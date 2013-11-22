Narendra Modi campaign
A supporter of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a hat and goggles supporting the party's lotus symbol during a rally being addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP, in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporter of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans and raise their arms during a rally being addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP, in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses a rally in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addresses a rally in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold onto a bamboo railing as they listen to a speech by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP, during a rally in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A supporter wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP,) cheers along with other supporters during a rally being addressed by Modi in Agra November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (R), prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), receives a memento from a Muslim man after inauguration of a hospital owned by a Muslim trust at Balasinore town, east of Ahmedabad November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (2nd L), prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), receives flowers from a Muslim cleric after the inauguration of a hospital owned by a Muslim trust at Balasinore town, east of Ahmedabad November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addresses a rally in Patna October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files
Gujarat's chief minister and Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addresses a rally in Patna October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sits on a weighing scale balanced with silver during the inauguration of the Mumbai Diamond Merchant Association's Diamond Hall in Mumbai September 30, 2013. REUTERS/StringerFiles
Supporters crowd as they listen to Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A supporter of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally being addressed by Modi in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wears a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister during a rally being addressed by Modi in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Supporters attend a rally being addressed by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addresses his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Supporters climb on poles under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A supporter stands on a pole under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, candidate for prime minister of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wears a traditional headgear presented to him by a well-wisher during celebrations for his 63rd birthday at Gandhinagar in Gujarat September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
An activist of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a hoarding featuring India's Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (R) and Rajnath Singh, president of the BJP, during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the party, in Jammu September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (center L) is congratulated by Rajnath Singh (center R), president of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (2nd L) hugs Rajnath Singh (2nd R), president of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
An image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi is pasted on a drum during celebrations before Modi was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside its party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A supporter of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carries a cutout of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi before he was crowned as the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP outside the party headquarters in New Delhi September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
