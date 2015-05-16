Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 16, 2015 | 12:40pm IST

Narendra Modi in China

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 36
People wait for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

People wait for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
People wait for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd R) talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd R) talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd R) talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Close
6 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Close
7 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (2nd R) applaud during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (2nd R) applaud during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (2nd R) applaud during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Close
8 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (rear L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (rear R) applaud during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (rear L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (rear R) applaud during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (rear L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (rear R) applaud during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Close
9 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang prepare to give a speech during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang prepare to give a speech during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang prepare to give a speech during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Close
10 / 36
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Close
11 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Close
12 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang after a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang after a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang after a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Close
13 / 36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a selfie using a cell phone with perfomers of the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a selfie using a cell phone with perfomers of the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a selfie using a cell phone with perfomers of the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Close
14 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (both, C) attend the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (both, C) attend the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (both, C) attend the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Close
15 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talk during the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talk during the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talk during the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Close
16 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (back L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (back R) observe the Taiji and Yoga event at Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (back L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (back R) observe the Taiji and Yoga event at Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (back L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (back R) observe the Taiji and Yoga event at Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Close
17 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (3rd R) attend the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (3rd R) attend the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (3rd R) attend the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Close
18 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, R) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (center, L) pose for pictures with child performers of the Taiji and Yoga event, at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, R) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (center, L) pose for pictures with child performers of the Taiji and Yoga event, at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo...more

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, R) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (center, L) pose for pictures with child performers of the Taiji and Yoga event, at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Close
19 / 36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
20 / 36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
21 / 36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese residents as he visits Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese residents as he visits Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese residents as he visits Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
22 / 36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
23 / 36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at a Terracotta Warriors in a glass case as he visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at a Terracotta Warriors in a glass case as he visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at a Terracotta Warriors in a glass case as he visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
24 / 36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks to a monk as he visits the Daxingshan Buddhist temple, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks to a monk as he visits the Daxingshan Buddhist temple, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks to a monk as he visits the Daxingshan Buddhist temple, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
25 / 36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures as he visits the Daxingshan Buddhist temple, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures as he visits the Daxingshan Buddhist temple, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures as he visits the Daxingshan Buddhist temple, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
26 / 36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows as he visits the Daxingshan Buddhist temple, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows as he visits the Daxingshan Buddhist temple, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows as he visits the Daxingshan Buddhist temple, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
27 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping wave to journalists before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping wave to journalists before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping wave to journalists before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
28 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
29 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
30 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
31 / 36
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd from L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd from L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd from L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
32 / 36
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) guides Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a meeting room in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) guides Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a meeting room in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) guides Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a meeting room in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
33 / 36
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) speaks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they visit Dacien Buddhist Temple in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) speaks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they visit Dacien Buddhist Temple in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) speaks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they visit Dacien Buddhist Temple in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
34 / 36
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave as they visit Dacien Buddhist Temple in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave as they visit Dacien Buddhist Temple in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave as they visit Dacien Buddhist Temple in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
35 / 36
Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) looks on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) receives a golden Buddha statue from a Buddhist abbot of Dacien Buddhist Temple in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) looks on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) receives a golden Buddha statue from a Buddhist abbot of Dacien Buddhist Temple in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) looks on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) receives a golden Buddha statue from a Buddhist abbot of Dacien Buddhist Temple in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
ISIS raises flag over Ramadi

ISIS raises flag over Ramadi

Next Slideshows

ISIS raises flag over Ramadi

ISIS raises flag over Ramadi

If Ramadi were to fall it would be the first major city seized by ISIS in Iraq since security forces began pushing them back last year.

16 May 2015
Walking to a new life

Walking to a new life

Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece into Macedonia on their way to northern Europe.

16 May 2015
The people vs. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The people vs. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The jury sentences the Boston bomber to death.

16 May 2015
Asia's new boat people

Asia's new boat people

Beaten, abandoned and pushed back to sea, hundreds of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants search for a new life.

15 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast