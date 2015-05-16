Narendra Modi in China
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wait for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shanghai May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd R) talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (2nd R) applaud during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (rear L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (rear R) applaud during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang prepare to give a speech during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang after a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a selfie using a cell phone with perfomers of the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (both, C) attend the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang talk during the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (back L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (back R) observe the Taiji and Yoga event at Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (3rd R) attend the Taiji and Yoga event at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/Pool
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, R) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (center, L) pose for pictures with child performers of the Taiji and Yoga event, at the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, China on May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kenzaburo...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese residents as he visits Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at a Terracotta Warriors in a glass case as he visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks to a monk as he visits the Daxingshan Buddhist temple, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures as he visits the Daxingshan Buddhist temple, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows as he visits the Daxingshan Buddhist temple, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping wave to journalists before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before they hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd from L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a meeting in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) guides Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a meeting room in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) speaks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they visit Dacien Buddhist Temple in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave as they visit Dacien Buddhist Temple in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) looks on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) receives a golden Buddha statue from a Buddhist abbot of Dacien Buddhist Temple in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Next Slideshows
ISIS raises flag over Ramadi
If Ramadi were to fall it would be the first major city seized by ISIS in Iraq since security forces began pushing them back last year.
Walking to a new life
Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece into Macedonia on their way to northern Europe.
The people vs. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
The jury sentences the Boston bomber to death.
Asia's new boat people
Beaten, abandoned and pushed back to sea, hundreds of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants search for a new life.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.