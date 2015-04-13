Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 13, 2015 | 6:49pm IST

Narendra Modi in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they visit the India booth of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
1 / 16
Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn (L) speaks as German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with a VW India worker (R) trained in Germany as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) listens at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
2 / 16
Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn (3L) speaks as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3R) listen at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015, during a presentation of Volkswagen Vento made in Pune, India. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
3 / 16
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) gestures next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they attend the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
4 / 16
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gesture to participants of the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
5 / 16
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) gestures next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they attend the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
6 / 16
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (centre L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre R) walk past participants of the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
7 / 16
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
8 / 16
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) gestures next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they attend the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
9 / 16
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gesture to participants of the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
10 / 16
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) attend the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
11 / 16
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Lower Saxony federal state Prime Minister Stephan Weil are seen on a screen as they attend the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
12 / 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
13 / 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
14 / 16
A lion is projected on a screen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel (top R row, 2nd L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
15 / 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
16 / 16
