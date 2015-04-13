Narendra Modi in Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they visit the India booth of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn (L) speaks as German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with a VW India worker (R) trained in Germany as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) listens at the world's largest industrial technology...more
Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn (3L) speaks as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3R) listen at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015, during a...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) gestures next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they attend the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gesture to participants of the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) gestures next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they attend the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (centre L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre R) walk past participants of the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015....more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) gestures next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they attend the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gesture to participants of the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) attend the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Lower Saxony federal state Prime Minister Stephan Weil are seen on a screen as they attend the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A lion is projected on a screen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel (top R row, 2nd L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12,...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the opening ceremony of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
