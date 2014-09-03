Narendra Modi in Japan
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he gives a speech in front of students at the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he gives a speech in front of students at the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) greets the audience upon his arrival while being led by the President of the University of the Sacred Heart Yoshiko Okazaki (R) before his speech in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi touches his head as he gives a speech in front of students at the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) tries to play a soprano recorder before school children at a music class during a visit at Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures during his visit in Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front 2nd L) is greeted by children upon his arrival at Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he arrives at a luncheon organized by Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) attends a luncheon organized by Keidanren, Japan Business Federation, with chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara (R) and chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Akio Mimura (L) in Tokyo September 1, 2014....more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a speech as he attends a luncheon organized by Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a speech as he attends a luncheon organized by Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with chairman of Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Sadayuki Sakakibara (R) after Modi spoke during a luncheon organized by Keidanren in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) greets next to the chairman of Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Sadayuki Sakakibara (2nd R) after Modi spoke during a luncheon organized by Keidanren in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (background L) reviews a guard of honour with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (background R) during a welcome ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) enjoys a cup of green tea next to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) during a tea ceremony at the Omotesenke tea hut, one of the main schools for Japanese tea ceremony, in Tokyo September 1, 2014....more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a cup of green tea during a tea ceremony at the Omotesenke tea hut, one of the main schools for Japanese tea ceremony, in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) enjoys tea cakes during a tea ceremony at the Omotesenke tea hut, one of the main schools for Japanese tea ceremony, in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is escorted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a welcoming ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) reaches out to shake hands with Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso (3rd L) as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd L) looks on, during a welcoming ceremony hosted by Abe at the state...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a welcoming ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before their talks at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before their talks at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their talks at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a signing ceremony at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the end of their joint news conference at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a signing ceremony at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint news conference at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint news conference at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (bottom C) listens as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (above C) delivers a speech during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (bottom) listens as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) offers a toast as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd R) looks on during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (top L) delivers a speech as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (sitting 2nd R) listens during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (C) wave in front of a five-story pagoda during their visit to Toji Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe smile with Buddhist monks in the background, during their visit to Toji Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) talks with Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) in front of Buddha statues as they visit Toji Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 31,...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Kyoto University Professor Shinya Yamanaka, iPS cell researcher and Nobel Prize laureate, at Center for iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Kyoto University Professor Shinya Yamanaka, iPS cell researcher and Nobel Prize laureate, at Center for iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon his arrival at the State Guest House in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon his arrival at the State Guest House in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (front L) upon his arrival at the State Guest House in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Vehicles travel past a Delhi-Jaipur national highway flyover under construction at Manesar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, July 24, 2014. India's new government is betting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replicate his relative success...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Emperor Akihito (2nd R) upon his arrival for an audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo September 2, 2014, in this handout photo released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan....more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talks with Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) during an audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo September 2, 2014, in this handout photo released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan. REUTERS/Imperial Household...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a speech at his lecture meeting hosted by Nikkei Inc. and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
