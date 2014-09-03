Narendra Modi in Japan

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Emperor Akihito (2nd R) upon his arrival for an audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo September 2, 2014, in this handout photo released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan....more

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Emperor Akihito (2nd R) upon his arrival for an audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo September 2, 2014, in this handout photo released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan. REUTERS/Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Close