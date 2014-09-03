Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 3, 2014 | 1:15pm IST

Narendra Modi in Japan

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he gives a speech in front of students at the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he gives a speech in front of students at the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he gives a speech in front of students at the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
1 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he gives a speech in front of students at the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he gives a speech in front of students at the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he gives a speech in front of students at the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
2 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) greets the audience upon his arrival while being led by the President of the University of the Sacred Heart Yoshiko Okazaki (R) before his speech in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) greets the audience upon his arrival while being led by the President of the University of the Sacred Heart Yoshiko Okazaki (R) before his speech in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) greets the audience upon his arrival while being led by the President of the University of the Sacred Heart Yoshiko Okazaki (R) before his speech in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
3 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi touches his head as he gives a speech in front of students at the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi touches his head as he gives a speech in front of students at the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi touches his head as he gives a speech in front of students at the University of the Sacred Heart in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
4 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) tries to play a soprano recorder before school children at a music class during a visit at Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) tries to play a soprano recorder before school children at a music class during a visit at Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) tries to play a soprano recorder before school children at a music class during a visit at Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures during his visit in Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures during his visit in Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures during his visit in Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front 2nd L) is greeted by children upon his arrival at Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front 2nd L) is greeted by children upon his arrival at Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front 2nd L) is greeted by children upon his arrival at Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool
Close
8 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool
Close
9 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he arrives at a luncheon organized by Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he arrives at a luncheon organized by Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he arrives at a luncheon organized by Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
10 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) attends a luncheon organized by Keidanren, Japan Business Federation, with chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara (R) and chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Akio Mimura (L) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) attends a luncheon organized by Keidanren, Japan Business Federation, with chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara (R) and chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Akio Mimura (L) in Tokyo September 1, 2014....more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) attends a luncheon organized by Keidanren, Japan Business Federation, with chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara (R) and chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Akio Mimura (L) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
11 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a speech as he attends a luncheon organized by Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a speech as he attends a luncheon organized by Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a speech as he attends a luncheon organized by Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
12 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a speech as he attends a luncheon organized by Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a speech as he attends a luncheon organized by Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a speech as he attends a luncheon organized by Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
13 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with chairman of Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Sadayuki Sakakibara (R) after Modi spoke during a luncheon organized by Keidanren in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with chairman of Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Sadayuki Sakakibara (R) after Modi spoke during a luncheon organized by Keidanren in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with chairman of Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Sadayuki Sakakibara (R) after Modi spoke during a luncheon organized by Keidanren in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
14 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) greets next to the chairman of Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Sadayuki Sakakibara (2nd R) after Modi spoke during a luncheon organized by Keidanren in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) greets next to the chairman of Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Sadayuki Sakakibara (2nd R) after Modi spoke during a luncheon organized by Keidanren in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) greets next to the chairman of Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Sadayuki Sakakibara (2nd R) after Modi spoke during a luncheon organized by Keidanren in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
15 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (background L) reviews a guard of honour with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (background R) during a welcome ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (background L) reviews a guard of honour with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (background R) during a welcome ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (background L) reviews a guard of honour with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (background R) during a welcome ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool
Close
16 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) enjoys a cup of green tea next to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) during a tea ceremony at the Omotesenke tea hut, one of the main schools for Japanese tea ceremony, in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) enjoys a cup of green tea next to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) during a tea ceremony at the Omotesenke tea hut, one of the main schools for Japanese tea ceremony, in Tokyo September 1, 2014....more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) enjoys a cup of green tea next to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) during a tea ceremony at the Omotesenke tea hut, one of the main schools for Japanese tea ceremony, in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
17 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a cup of green tea during a tea ceremony at the Omotesenke tea hut, one of the main schools for Japanese tea ceremony, in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a cup of green tea during a tea ceremony at the Omotesenke tea hut, one of the main schools for Japanese tea ceremony, in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a cup of green tea during a tea ceremony at the Omotesenke tea hut, one of the main schools for Japanese tea ceremony, in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
18 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) enjoys tea cakes during a tea ceremony at the Omotesenke tea hut, one of the main schools for Japanese tea ceremony, in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) enjoys tea cakes during a tea ceremony at the Omotesenke tea hut, one of the main schools for Japanese tea ceremony, in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) enjoys tea cakes during a tea ceremony at the Omotesenke tea hut, one of the main schools for Japanese tea ceremony, in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
19 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is escorted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a welcoming ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is escorted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a welcoming ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is escorted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a welcoming ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool
Close
20 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) reaches out to shake hands with Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso (3rd L) as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd L) looks on, during a welcoming ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) reaches out to shake hands with Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso (3rd L) as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd L) looks on, during a welcoming ceremony hosted by Abe at the state...more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) reaches out to shake hands with Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso (3rd L) as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd L) looks on, during a welcoming ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool
Close
21 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a welcoming ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a welcoming ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a welcoming ceremony hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ma Ping/Pool
Close
22 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before their talks at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before their talks at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before their talks at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
23 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before their talks at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before their talks at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before their talks at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
24 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their talks at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their talks at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their talks at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
25 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a signing ceremony at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a signing ceremony at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a signing ceremony at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool
Close
26 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the end of their joint news conference at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the end of their joint news conference at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the end of their joint news conference at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool
Close
27 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a signing ceremony at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a signing ceremony at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a signing ceremony at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool
Close
28 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint news conference at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint news conference at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint news conference at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool
Close
29 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint news conference at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint news conference at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint news conference at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool
Close
30 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (bottom C) listens as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (above C) delivers a speech during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (bottom C) listens as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (above C) delivers a speech during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (bottom C) listens as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (above C) delivers a speech during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Close
31 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (bottom) listens as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (bottom) listens as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (bottom) listens as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Close
32 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) offers a toast as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd R) looks on during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) offers a toast as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd R) looks on during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) offers a toast as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd R) looks on during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Close
33 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (top L) delivers a speech as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (sitting 2nd R) listens during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (top L) delivers a speech as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (sitting 2nd R) listens during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (top L) delivers a speech as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (sitting 2nd R) listens during a banquet hosted by Abe at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Close
34 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (C) wave in front of a five-story pagoda during their visit to Toji Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (C) wave in front of a five-story pagoda during their visit to Toji Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by...more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (C) wave in front of a five-story pagoda during their visit to Toji Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
35 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe smile with Buddhist monks in the background, during their visit to Toji Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe smile with Buddhist monks in the background, during their visit to Toji Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo...more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe smile with Buddhist monks in the background, during their visit to Toji Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
36 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) talks with Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) in front of Buddha statues as they visit Toji Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) talks with Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) in front of Buddha statues as they visit Toji Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 31,...more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) talks with Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) in front of Buddha statues as they visit Toji Buddhist temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
37 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Kyoto University Professor Shinya Yamanaka, iPS cell researcher and Nobel Prize laureate, at Center for iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Kyoto University Professor Shinya Yamanaka, iPS cell researcher and Nobel Prize laureate, at Center for iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo...more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Kyoto University Professor Shinya Yamanaka, iPS cell researcher and Nobel Prize laureate, at Center for iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
38 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Kyoto University Professor Shinya Yamanaka, iPS cell researcher and Nobel Prize laureate, at Center for iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Kyoto University Professor Shinya Yamanaka, iPS cell researcher and Nobel Prize laureate, at Center for iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo...more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) meets with Kyoto University Professor Shinya Yamanaka, iPS cell researcher and Nobel Prize laureate, at Center for iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
39 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon his arrival at the State Guest House in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon his arrival at the State Guest House in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon his arrival at the State Guest House in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
40 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon his arrival at the State Guest House in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon his arrival at the State Guest House in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon his arrival at the State Guest House in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
41 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (front L) upon his arrival at the State Guest House in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (front L) upon his arrival at the State Guest House in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front R) is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (front L) upon his arrival at the State Guest House in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
42 / 46
Vehicles travel past a Delhi-Jaipur national highway flyover under construction at Manesar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, July 24, 2014. India's new government is betting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replicate his relative success with regional infrastructure projects to ensure fewer public-private partnerships (PPP) stall for want of land. The government wants private companies to contribute half of a $1 trillion investment target over five years to 2017 to alleviate clogged-up roads and end electricity blackouts.Picture taken July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION POLITICS)

Vehicles travel past a Delhi-Jaipur national highway flyover under construction at Manesar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, July 24, 2014. India's new government is betting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replicate his relative success...more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Vehicles travel past a Delhi-Jaipur national highway flyover under construction at Manesar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, July 24, 2014. India's new government is betting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replicate his relative success with regional infrastructure projects to ensure fewer public-private partnerships (PPP) stall for want of land. The government wants private companies to contribute half of a $1 trillion investment target over five years to 2017 to alleviate clogged-up roads and end electricity blackouts.Picture taken July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION POLITICS)
Close
43 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Emperor Akihito (2nd R) upon his arrival for an audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo September 2, 2014, in this handout photo released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan. REUTERS/Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Emperor Akihito (2nd R) upon his arrival for an audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo September 2, 2014, in this handout photo released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan....more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Japan's Emperor Akihito (2nd R) upon his arrival for an audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo September 2, 2014, in this handout photo released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan. REUTERS/Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
44 / 46
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talks with Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) during an audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo September 2, 2014, in this handout photo released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan. REUTERS/Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talks with Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) during an audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo September 2, 2014, in this handout photo released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan. REUTERS/Imperial Household...more

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talks with Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) during an audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo September 2, 2014, in this handout photo released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan. REUTERS/Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
45 / 46
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a speech at his lecture meeting hosted by Nikkei Inc. and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a speech at his lecture meeting hosted by Nikkei Inc. and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a speech at his lecture meeting hosted by Nikkei Inc. and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Tokyo September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
46 / 46
View Again
View Next
Flying flags in Northern Ireland

Flying flags in Northern Ireland

Next Slideshows

Flying flags in Northern Ireland

Flying flags in Northern Ireland

In Belfast, flags are potent symbols of conflict dividing Catholics and Protestants.

02 Sep 2014
Hong Kong democracy protests

Hong Kong democracy protests

Protesters take to the streets after the rejection of their demands for the free election of the city's next leader.

02 Sep 2014
India this week

India this week

A collection of our best pictures from India

31 Aug 2014
Awaiting their turn in the limelight

Awaiting their turn in the limelight

Artists, before they step in to the limelight.

28 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures