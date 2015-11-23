Narendra Modi in Malaysia
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak attend the opening of the Torana Gate, in an Indian suburb of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Onlookers cheer the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening of the Torana Gate, in an Indian suburb of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak attend the opening of the Torana Gate, in an Indian suburb of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak attend the opening of the Torana Gate, in an Indian suburb of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 10th East Asia Summit, at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Laos Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the 10th East Asia Summit at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) arrives at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) holds the hands of Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (R) and Vietnam�s Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung as they pose for photographers at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after attending the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after attending the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after attending the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
India This Week
Our best India pictures this week.
Gunmen storm Mali hotel
Gunmen attacked a luxury hotel popular with foreigners in Mali's capital Bamako.
Russia's bombing campaign in Syria
Images from Russian air strikes on targets in Syria.
Blocked at the border
Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.