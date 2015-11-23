Edition:
India
Narendra Modi in Malaysia

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak attend the opening of the Torana Gate, in an Indian suburb of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Onlookers cheer the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening of the Torana Gate, in an Indian suburb of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak attend the opening of the Torana Gate, in an Indian suburb of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak attend the opening of the Torana Gate, in an Indian suburb of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 10th East Asia Summit, at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Laos Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stand for a family photo before their East Asia Summit (EAS) meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the 10th East Asia Summit at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) arrives at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) holds the hands of Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (R) and Vietnam�s Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung as they pose for photographers at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after attending the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after attending the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after attending the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

