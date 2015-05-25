Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 25, 2015 | 10:20pm IST

Narendra Modi in Mathura

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 10
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi listen to his speech during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi listen to his speech during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi listen to his speech during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 10
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheer during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheer during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheer during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 10
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 10
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stand on a water tanker as they wait for his helicopter to take-off after a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stand on a water tanker as they wait for his helicopter to take-off after a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stand on a water tanker as they wait for his helicopter to take-off after a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his supporters during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his supporters during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his supporters during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 10
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wait for his helicopter to take-off after a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wait for his helicopter to take-off after a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wait for his helicopter to take-off after a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 10
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 10
People wave towards a helicopter carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People wave towards a helicopter carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
People wave towards a helicopter carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a rally in Mathura, REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a rally in Mathura, REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a rally in Mathura, REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

23 May 2015
Resettling the Rohingya

Resettling the Rohingya

Recently arrived Rohingya migrants settle into life in a temporary compound for refugees in Indonesia.

22 May 2015
Street battles in Burundi

Street battles in Burundi

Street battles and gunfire erupt in the capital as protesters against President Pierre Nkurunziza rejected his calls for calm in Burundi.

22 May 2015
The Bush dynasty

The Bush dynasty

As Jeb Bush ramps up an expected 2016 presidential bid, a look back at the presidencies of his father and brother.

22 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast