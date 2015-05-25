Narendra Modi in Mathura
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi listen to his speech during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheer during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stand on a water tanker as they wait for his helicopter to take-off after a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his supporters during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wait for his helicopter to take-off after a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People wave towards a helicopter carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a rally in Mathura, REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
