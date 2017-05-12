Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures next to Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses a headphones to listen to a speech during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives at the United Nations Vesak Day Conference with Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by two children as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on after arriving for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) signs a visitor's book next to Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on after arriving for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
Next Slideshows
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian...
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.