Pictures | Fri May 12, 2017 | 7:20pm IST

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Friday, May 12, 2017
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures next to Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures next to Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Friday, May 12, 2017
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures next to Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses a headphones to listen to a speech during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses a headphones to listen to a speech during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Friday, May 12, 2017
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses a headphones to listen to a speech during the United Nations Vesak Day Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives at the United Nations Vesak Day Conference with Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives at the United Nations Vesak Day Conference with Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Friday, May 12, 2017
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives at the United Nations Vesak Day Conference with Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by two children as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on after arriving for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by two children as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on after arriving for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, May 11, 2017
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by two children as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on after arriving for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, May 11, 2017
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, May 11, 2017
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) signs a visitor's book next to Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on after arriving for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) signs a visitor's book next to Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on after arriving for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, May 11, 2017
India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) signs a visitor's book next to Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on after arriving for the United Nations Vesak Day celebrations in Katunayake, Sri Lanka May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
