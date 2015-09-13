Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Sep 13, 2015 | 6:35pm IST

Nashik Kumbh Mela

Sadhus or Hindu holy men shout religious hymns as they arrive to take a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after taking a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Sadhus or Hindu holy men are controlled by police as they arrive to take a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Sadhus or Hindu holy men pray along the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Devotees run to take a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man is helped by devotees after taking a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man prepares to take a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Sadhus or Hindu holy men take a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Sadhus or Hindu holy men take a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
A Naga sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, applies ash at his camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, sit on a chariot as they take part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Naga sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, arrive at a camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men wait inside their camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A Naga sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, sitting on a horse takes part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Devotees wait for the start of a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Devotees watch a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Devotees wait for the start of a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Devotees pray in front of an idol of

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Devotees stand near an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesha, on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, pray on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Hindu devotees pray on the banks of river Godavari during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Devotees walk past an idol of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, jumps in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Hindu devotee waves a religious flag as others take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second "Shahi Snana" (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A sadhu (C) or a Hindu holy man gives blessings after taking a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second "Shahi Snana"(grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Hindu devotees take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A sadhu or Hindu holy man holds a sword as he and others wait to take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second "Shahi Snana" (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Sadhus or Hindu holy men get dressed after taking a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second "Shahi Snana" (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Hindu devotee waits to take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Sadhus or Hindu holy men chant religious hymns as they arrive to take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Policemen stand guard as Hindu devotees wait to take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Sadhus or Hindu holy men hold swords as they run towards the banks of Godavari river to take a dip during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Devotees attend the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) on the banks of Godavari river at the ongoing Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Sadhus or Hindu holy men take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A sadhu or a Hindu holy man waits to take dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Hindu devotees wait to take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A sadhu or a Hindu holy man comes out of the waters of Godavari river after taking a dip during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A policewoman stands guard as Hindu devotees take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, gives blessings after taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, attend a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Devotees attend a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Devotees attend a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, waits during a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, attend a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, attend a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men take a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, wait during a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Devotees try to get past a security barricade during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, gives blessings after taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Devotees take a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy man, reacts to the camera during a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, leaves after taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Devotees attend a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A sadhu or a Hindu holy man holds a sword as he secures the bathing area for others on the banks of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Sadhus or Hindu holy men shout religious hymns as they arrive to take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. . REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Hindu devotee stands in front of a statue of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, on the banks of Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A Hindu devotee leaves after taking a dip in the waters of the holy Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A Hindu woman gets dressed after taking a dip in the waters of the holy Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A devotee carries his brother as they arrive to take a dip in the waters of the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A devotee prays before taking a dip in the waters of the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A Hindu devotee takes a selfie as he stands near an idol of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, on the banks of Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A sadhu, or Hindu holy man, takes a dip in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Devotees arrive to take a dip in the waters of the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A sadhu, or Hindu holy man, arrives to take a dip in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Devotees arrive to take a dip in the waters of the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
