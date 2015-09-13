Nashik Kumbh Mela
Sadhus or Hindu holy men shout religious hymns as they arrive to take a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after taking a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sadhus or Hindu holy men are controlled by police as they arrive to take a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sadhus or Hindu holy men pray along the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees run to take a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man is helped by devotees after taking a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man prepares to take a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sadhus or Hindu holy men take a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sadhus or Hindu holy men take a dip in the Godavari river during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Naga sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, applies ash at his camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, sit on a chariot as they take part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, arrive at a camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men wait inside their camp before a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Naga sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, sitting on a horse takes part in a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees wait for the start of a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees watch a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees wait for the start of a procession during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Trimbakeshwar, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees pray while standing in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees pray in front of an idol of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees stand near an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesha, on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, pray on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees pray on the banks of river Godavari during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees walk past an idol of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, on the banks of Godavari river during "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, jumps in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu devotee waves a religious flag as others take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second "Shahi Snana" (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sadhu (C) or a Hindu holy man gives blessings after taking a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second "Shahi Snana"(grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sadhu or Hindu holy man holds a sword as he and others wait to take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second "Shahi Snana" (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sadhus or Hindu holy men get dressed after taking a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second "Shahi Snana" (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee waits to take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sadhus or Hindu holy men chant religious hymns as they arrive to take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen stand guard as Hindu devotees wait to take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sadhus or Hindu holy men hold swords as they run towards the banks of Godavari river to take a dip during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees attend the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) on the banks of Godavari river at the ongoing Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sadhus or Hindu holy men take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sadhu or a Hindu holy man waits to take dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees wait to take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sadhu or a Hindu holy man comes out of the waters of Godavari river after taking a dip during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policewoman stands guard as Hindu devotees take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, gives blessings after taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, attend a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees attend a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees attend a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, waits during a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, attend a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, attend a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men take a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, wait during a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees try to get past a security barricade during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, gives blessings after taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees take a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy man, reacts to the camera during a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015....more
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, leaves after taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees attend a procession before taking a dip in a holy pond during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Trimbakeshwar, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sadhu or a Hindu holy man holds a sword as he secures the bathing area for others on the banks of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sadhus or Hindu holy men shout religious hymns as they arrive to take a dip in the waters of Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, September 13, 2015. . REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee stands in front of a statue of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, on the banks of Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee leaves after taking a dip in the waters of the holy Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu woman gets dressed after taking a dip in the waters of the holy Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A devotee carries his brother as they arrive to take a dip in the waters of the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A devotee prays before taking a dip in the waters of the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee takes a selfie as he stands near an idol of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, on the banks of Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sadhu, or Hindu holy man, takes a dip in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees arrive to take a dip in the waters of the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sadhu, or Hindu holy man, arrives to take a dip in the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees arrive to take a dip in the waters of the Godavari river during Kumbh Mela (Pitcher Festival) in Nashik, India, September 12, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
