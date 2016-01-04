Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 4, 2016 | 9:40pm IST

Natalie Cole: 1950-2015

Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, in this file photo taken November 21, 2013. Cole, the daughter of legendary jazz singer Nat 'King' Cole, has died at the age of 65, according to news reports. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, in this file photo taken November 21, 2013. Cole, the daughter of legendary jazz singer Nat 'King' Cole, has died at the age of 65, according to news reports....more

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, in this file photo taken November 21, 2013. Cole, the daughter of legendary jazz singer Nat 'King' Cole, has died at the age of 65, according to news reports. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files
Close
1 / 21
Singer Natalie Cole sings at "An Evening of SeriousFun Celebrating the Legacy of Paul Newman" event in New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Natalie Cole sings at "An Evening of SeriousFun Celebrating the Legacy of Paul Newman" event in New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Singer Natalie Cole sings at "An Evening of SeriousFun Celebrating the Legacy of Paul Newman" event in New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 21
Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2009
Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 21
Singer Natalie Cole performs on stage at the XIV Jazz Festival in Valencia July 14, 2010. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Singer Natalie Cole performs on stage at the XIV Jazz Festival in Valencia July 14, 2010. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2010
Singer Natalie Cole performs on stage at the XIV Jazz Festival in Valencia July 14, 2010. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
4 / 21
Natalie Cole sings the National Anthem at Game 4 of the World Series October 23, 2002 at Pacific Bell Park in San Francisco. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Natalie Cole sings the National Anthem at Game 4 of the World Series October 23, 2002 at Pacific Bell Park in San Francisco. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Natalie Cole sings the National Anthem at Game 4 of the World Series October 23, 2002 at Pacific Bell Park in San Francisco. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 21
Natalie Cole performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Natalie Cole performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2011
Natalie Cole performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Close
6 / 21
Natalie Cole (C) and Ornette Coleman (L) present Carrie Underwood with the Best New Artist award at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Natalie Cole (C) and Ornette Coleman (L) present Carrie Underwood with the Best New Artist award at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2007
Natalie Cole (C) and Ornette Coleman (L) present Carrie Underwood with the Best New Artist award at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 21
Singer Natalie Cole performs at the First Ladies of Africa Health Summit gala in Beverly Hills, California April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Natalie Cole performs at the First Ladies of Africa Health Summit gala in Beverly Hills, California April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2009
Singer Natalie Cole performs at the First Ladies of Africa Health Summit gala in Beverly Hills, California April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 21
Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2013
Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
9 / 21
Natalie Cole performs on stage of the Auditorium Stravinski during the Jazz Gala Night of the 37th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 6, 2003. REUTERS/ARC/Dominique Favre

Natalie Cole performs on stage of the Auditorium Stravinski during the Jazz Gala Night of the 37th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 6, 2003. REUTERS/ARC/Dominique Favre

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Natalie Cole performs on stage of the Auditorium Stravinski during the Jazz Gala Night of the 37th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 6, 2003. REUTERS/ARC/Dominique Favre
Close
10 / 21
Singer Natalie Cole and husband Rev. Kenneth Dupree arrive for a Rosary service July 3, 2002 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills for singer Rosemary Clooney, who died June 29 from complications of lung cancer in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer Natalie Cole and husband Rev. Kenneth Dupree arrive for a Rosary service July 3, 2002 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills for singer Rosemary Clooney, who died June 29 from complications of lung cancer in Los Angeles....more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
Singer Natalie Cole and husband Rev. Kenneth Dupree arrive for a Rosary service July 3, 2002 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills for singer Rosemary Clooney, who died June 29 from complications of lung cancer in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
11 / 21
Singer Natalie Cole (L) and talk show host Oprah Winfrey pose at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer Natalie Cole (L) and talk show host Oprah Winfrey pose at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Singer Natalie Cole (L) and talk show host Oprah Winfrey pose at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
12 / 21
Singers Natalie Cole (L) and Beyonce (C) pose with actress Halle Berry at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis in Beverly Hills October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singers Natalie Cole (L) and Beyonce (C) pose with actress Halle Berry at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis in Beverly Hills October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Singers Natalie Cole (L) and Beyonce (C) pose with actress Halle Berry at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis in Beverly Hills October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
13 / 21
Singer Ray Charles shares a laugh with Natalie Cole as they talk about Natalie's late father Nat "King" Cole during the 15th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York, March 6, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Singer Ray Charles shares a laugh with Natalie Cole as they talk about Natalie's late father Nat "King" Cole during the 15th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York, March 6, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Singer Ray Charles shares a laugh with Natalie Cole as they talk about Natalie's late father Nat "King" Cole during the 15th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York, March 6, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Close
14 / 21
Singer Smokey Robinson (L), recipient of the 20th Ella Award at the Society of Singers annual dinner, sings along with friends Natalie Cole and Stevie Wonder, as they perform in Robinson's honor in Beverly Hills, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer Smokey Robinson (L), recipient of the 20th Ella Award at the Society of Singers annual dinner, sings along with friends Natalie Cole and Stevie Wonder, as they perform in Robinson's honor in Beverly Hills, California September 19, 2011....more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2011
Singer Smokey Robinson (L), recipient of the 20th Ella Award at the Society of Singers annual dinner, sings along with friends Natalie Cole and Stevie Wonder, as they perform in Robinson's honor in Beverly Hills, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
15 / 21
Singers Alicia Keys (L), Natalie Cole (2nd-L), Fantasia Barrino (2nd-R) and Mario (R) sing a tribute to the late R&B singer Luther Vandross during the finale of the Clive Davis pre-Grammy dinner party and show in Beverly Hills, California February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singers Alicia Keys (L), Natalie Cole (2nd-L), Fantasia Barrino (2nd-R) and Mario (R) sing a tribute to the late R&B singer Luther Vandross during the finale of the Clive Davis pre-Grammy dinner party and show in Beverly Hills, California February 7,...more

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Singers Alicia Keys (L), Natalie Cole (2nd-L), Fantasia Barrino (2nd-R) and Mario (R) sing a tribute to the late R&B singer Luther Vandross during the finale of the Clive Davis pre-Grammy dinner party and show in Beverly Hills, California February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
16 / 21
Musicians Steven Tyler and Natalie Cole pose at the 21st annual Race To Erase MS fundraiser in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Musicians Steven Tyler and Natalie Cole pose at the 21st annual Race To Erase MS fundraiser in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
Musicians Steven Tyler and Natalie Cole pose at the 21st annual Race To Erase MS fundraiser in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 21
Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2009
Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 21
Singer Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2013
Singer Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
19 / 21
Singer Natalie Cole arrives at the 2007 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Singer Natalie Cole arrives at the 2007 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2007
Singer Natalie Cole arrives at the 2007 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
20 / 21
Singer Natalie Cole performs for the Republican National Committee's 1995 Inaugural Gala, February 9 at the Washington Convention Center. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Singer Natalie Cole performs for the Republican National Committee's 1995 Inaugural Gala, February 9 at the Washington Convention Center. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Singer Natalie Cole performs for the Republican National Committee's 1995 Inaugural Gala, February 9 at the Washington Convention Center. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Next Slideshows

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

31 Dec 2015
Lemmy Kilmister: 1945-2015

Lemmy Kilmister: 1945-2015

Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, the hard-living, hell-raising frontman of British heavy metal band Motorhead, has died at age 70.

29 Dec 2015
Quentin Tarantino gets a star

Quentin Tarantino gets a star

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino unveils his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

22 Dec 2015
Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Universe mix-up

The host of the Miss Universe pageant mistakenly announced the wrong winner, who then had to hand over the crown to the eventual winner.

21 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast