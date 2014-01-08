Edition:
National Board of Review Awards

<p>Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (R) and director Martin Scorsese arrive for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

<p>Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actor Oscar Isaac arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Meryl Streep arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actor Rob Reiner arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actor Will Forte arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Adele Exarchopoulos arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actor Bruce Dern arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Octavia Spencer arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actor Jonah Hill arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actor Steve Buscemi arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Edie Falco arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actor Jon Favreau arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actor Mike Myers arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Maria Bello arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Producer Lee Daniels arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Jessica Chastain arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Emma Thompson arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

