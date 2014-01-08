National Board of Review Awards
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (R) and director Martin Scorsese arrive for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (R) and director Martin Scorsese arrive for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Oscar Isaac arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Oscar Isaac arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Meryl Streep arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Meryl Streep arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Rob Reiner arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Rob Reiner arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Will Forte arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Will Forte arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Adele Exarchopoulos arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Adele Exarchopoulos arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Bruce Dern arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Bruce Dern arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Octavia Spencer arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Octavia Spencer arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Jonah Hill arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Jonah Hill arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Steve Buscemi arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Steve Buscemi arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Edie Falco arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Edie Falco arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Jon Favreau arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Jon Favreau arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Mike Myers arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Mike Myers arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Maria Bello arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Maria Bello arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Producer Lee Daniels arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Producer Lee Daniels arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Jessica Chastain arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Jessica Chastain arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Emma Thompson arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Emma Thompson arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
The girls of Girls
The cast of the HBO show at the premiere of the third season.
Menswear, London-style
Backstage and collection highlights from London Collections: Men.
Acrobatic feats
Mesmerizing scenes from Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil in London.
Beyonce on top
As Beyonce claims the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for the third week running, a look back at her career from Destiny's Child to Mrs. Carter.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.