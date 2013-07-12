Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 12, 2013 | 11:10am IST

National Day of Strikes

<p>A demonstrator gestures during clashes with riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A demonstrator gestures during clashes with riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, July 12, 2013

A demonstrator gestures during clashes with riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
1 / 15
<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, July 12, 2013

Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
2 / 15
<p>A riot police officer fires rubber bullets as he clashes with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A riot police officer fires rubber bullets as he clashes with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, July 12, 2013

A riot police officer fires rubber bullets as he clashes with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
3 / 15
<p>A demonstrator runs from riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A demonstrator runs from riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, July 12, 2013

A demonstrator runs from riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 15
<p>Employees of a commercial building watch as riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau</p>

Employees of a commercial building watch as riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Friday, July 12, 2013

Employees of a commercial building watch as riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Close
5 / 15
<p>Riot police form up along a street during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Riot police form up along a street during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, July 12, 2013

Riot police form up along a street during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
6 / 15
<p>Paramedics help a demonstrator during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Paramedics help a demonstrator during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, July 12, 2013

Paramedics help a demonstrator during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 15
<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, July 12, 2013

Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
8 / 15
<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, July 12, 2013

Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
9 / 15
<p>Protesters clash with riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Protesters clash with riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, July 12, 2013

Protesters clash with riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
10 / 15
<p>Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" near Rio de Janeiro's governmental Guanabara Palace July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" near Rio de Janeiro's governmental Guanabara Palace July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, July 12, 2013

Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" near Rio de Janeiro's governmental Guanabara Palace July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
11 / 15
<p>Riot police detain demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau</p>

Riot police detain demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Friday, July 12, 2013

Riot police detain demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Close
12 / 15
<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, July 12, 2013

Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
13 / 15
<p>A demonstrator with a Brazilian flag stands in front of the Municipal theater during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A demonstrator with a Brazilian flag stands in front of the Municipal theater during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, July 12, 2013

A demonstrator with a Brazilian flag stands in front of the Municipal theater during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
14 / 15
<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, July 12, 2013

Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
A veteran's debt

A veteran's debt

Next Slideshows

A veteran's debt

A veteran's debt

Army medic Shawn Aiken returned to the U.S. with multiple war injuries, and soon found himself struggling to feed his family as the Pentagon charged him for...

12 Jul 2013
Dangerous crossing

Dangerous crossing

Over two hundred African and Asian would-be immigrants are rescued from three vessels in distress in one night off Malta.

11 Jul 2013
Remembering the Srebrenica massacre

Remembering the Srebrenica massacre

Bosnians mark the 18th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre.

11 Jul 2013
Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra

The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots.

11 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Summer in India

Summer in India

How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures