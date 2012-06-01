National Spelling Bee
Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, holds her trophy after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, spells a word during her victory in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Simola Nayak of Tucker, Georgia struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Emma Ciereszynski, 14, from Dover, New Hampshire, reacts as she incorrectly spells a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lena Greenberg, 14, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, reacts after incorrectly spelling a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Nicholas Rushlow, 14, of Pickerington, Ohio, salutes goodbye after incorrectly spelling a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Frank Cahill, 14, of Parker, Colorado, incorrectly spells a word in the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pranav Sivakumar of Grayslake, Illinois struggles with his word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Abigail Violet Spitzer of El Paso, Texas hides behind her name tag while struggling with her word, and being eliminated, during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sunny Levine of Akron, Ohio smiles after correctly spelling her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Max Lee of Youngstown, Ohio struggles with his word, and is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finalsat National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Gina Solomito of Indianapolis, Indiana struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Vismaya Jui Kharkar of Salt Lake, Utah struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Marlene Santora of Chicago, Illinois struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania celebrates spelling her word correctly during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Nicholas Rushlow of Lancaster, Ohio celebrates his advancement to the finals during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Abigail Violet Spitzer of El Paso, Texas celebrates after spelling her word correctly during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mignon Tsai, of Abbortsford, British Columbia, Canada, struggles with her word, and is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Jae Canetti of Reston, Virginia is eliminated during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Ty Korsmo of Bismarck, North Dakota struggles with his word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Lena Greenberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania celebrates spelling her word correctly, and advancing to the final round, during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals May 31, 2012 at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mignon Tsai, of Abbortsford, British Columbia, Canada, struggles with her word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Six-year-old Lori Anne Madison ponders upon a question during a news conference at the Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals at National Harbor, Maryland, May 31, 2012. Madison, who was eliminated in Wednesday's round, is the youngest speller in the Spelling Bee's history. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Snigdha Nandipati, 14, of San Diego, California, celebrates with her mother after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
