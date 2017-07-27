National strike in Venezuela
Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An injured man receives help at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A riot security force vehicle is set on fire at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A riot security force member fires his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator receives help at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A firework explodes next to riot security force at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riot security forces are set on fire at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A riot security force throws a piece of brick at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator runs away from riot security force at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator stands next to a graffiti depicting the eyes of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she holds Molotov cocktails in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces fire at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators prepare a petrol bomb at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator uses a makeshift weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators take cover at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A riot security force member fires his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An injured demonstrator is seen at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riot security forces takes cover in front of a roadblock at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator prepares to throw a tear gas at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A riot security force aims his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A wrecked car and others debris, used as a barricade, are seen on an empty street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Demonstrators run away at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator uses a slingshot at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator clashes with riot security force at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator falls down while running away at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A media member receives help at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators run away at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator stands in front of a barricade during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator prepares petrol bombs during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators walk past a graffiti that reads "Murderer Maduro" during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Next Slideshows
Protesting Trump's military transgender ban
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.
Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations
Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.
Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim
Mourners bid farewell during the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing at Manchester Arena.
Sania Mirza holds tennis clinic
Tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass in Hyderabad.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
Portugal battles raging wildfires
Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district
Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits surrounded by areas held by the army.
Protesting Trump's military transgender ban
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes
The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.
Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations
Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.
Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim
Mourners bid farewell during the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing at Manchester Arena.