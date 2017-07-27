Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 27, 2017

National strike in Venezuela

Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
An injured man receives help at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A riot security force vehicle is set on fire at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A riot security force member fires his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A demonstrator receives help at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A firework explodes next to riot security force at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Riot security forces are set on fire at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A riot security force throws a piece of brick at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A demonstrator runs away from riot security force at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A demonstrator stands next to a graffiti depicting the eyes of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she holds Molotov cocktails in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Riot security forces fire at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Demonstrators prepare a petrol bomb at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A demonstrator uses a makeshift weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Demonstrators take cover at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A riot security force member fires his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
An injured demonstrator is seen at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Riot security forces takes cover in front of a roadblock at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A demonstrator prepares to throw a tear gas at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A riot security force aims his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A wrecked car and others debris, used as a barricade, are seen on an empty street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Demonstrators run away at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A demonstrator uses a slingshot at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A demonstrator clashes with riot security force at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A demonstrator falls down while running away at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A media member receives help at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Demonstrators run away at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A demonstrator stands in front of a barricade during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A demonstrator prepares petrol bombs during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Demonstrators walk past a graffiti that reads "Murderer Maduro" during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
