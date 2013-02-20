Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 20, 2013 | 8:25pm IST

Nationwide strike hits India

<p>Protesters damage a fire engine during a strike in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 20, 2013. Protesting workers destroyed vehicles and damaged factories near New Delhi on Wednesday at the beginning of a two-day strike called by major trade unions over high prices. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, February 20, 2013

Protesters damage a fire engine during a strike in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 20, 2013. Protesting workers destroyed vehicles and damaged factories near New Delhi on Wednesday at the beginning of a two-day strike called by major trade unions over high prices. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A fire engine is seen in flames after it was set afire by protesters during a strike in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Protesters damage a fire engine during a strike in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi February 20, 2013. Protesting workers destroyed vehicles and damaged factories near New Delhi on Wednesday at the beginning of a two-day strike called by major trade unions over high prices. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Protesters stand after they set vehicles on fire during a strike in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi February 20, 2013. Protesting workers destroyed vehicles and damaged factories near New Delhi on Wednesday at the beginning of a two-day strike called by major trade unions over high prices. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Workers from various trade unions shout slogans as they try to block a road during a strike in Mumbai February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Commuters carry their luggage outside a railway station during a strike in New Delhi February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man carries his sick father in his arms for no public transport was available outside a railway station during a strike in New Delhi February 20, 2013. Many Indian banks were closed and public transport disrupted on Wednesday because of a strike by trade unions protesting against high prices but the capital, New Delhi, and business centre, Mumbai, were mostly unaffected and financial markets were open. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A woman wipes her face as she waits for public transport outside a railway station during a strike in New Delhi February 20, 2013. Many Indian banks were closed and public transport disrupted on Wednesday because of a strike by trade unions protesting against high prices but the capital, New Delhi, and business centre, Mumbai, were mostly unaffected and financial markets were open. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

