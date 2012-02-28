Nationwide workers' strike
Workers from the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) shout slogans during a protest rally in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers from the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) shout slogans during a protest rally in Mumbai February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A sweeper sweeps in front of closed shops at a market in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers from several trade unions shout slogans during a protest march in Ahmedabad February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man stands in front of a closed restaurant as he waits for the start of a protest march in Kochi February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Porters rest outside a railway station during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People ride a motorcycle on the Howrah Bridge during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers from several trade unions shout slogans during a protest rally in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen keep watch during a protest rally organised by various trade unions in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man weaves handmade ropes as he sits outside closed shops at a market during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A driver rests on his iconic yellow ambassador taxi during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
