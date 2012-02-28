Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 28, 2012 | 7:45pm IST

Nationwide workers' strike

<p>Workers from the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) shout slogans during a protest rally in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Workers from the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) shout slogans during a protest rally in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Workers from the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) shout slogans during a protest rally in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 12
<p>Workers from the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) shout slogans during a protest rally in Mumbai February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Workers from the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) shout slogans during a protest rally in Mumbai February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Workers from the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) shout slogans during a protest rally in Mumbai February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 12
<p>A sweeper sweeps in front of closed shops at a market in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A sweeper sweeps in front of closed shops at a market in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A sweeper sweeps in front of closed shops at a market in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
3 / 12
<p>Workers from several trade unions shout slogans during a protest march in Ahmedabad February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Workers from several trade unions shout slogans during a protest march in Ahmedabad February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Workers from several trade unions shout slogans during a protest march in Ahmedabad February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
4 / 12
<p>Workers from several trade unions shout slogans during a protest march in Ahmedabad February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Workers from several trade unions shout slogans during a protest march in Ahmedabad February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Workers from several trade unions shout slogans during a protest march in Ahmedabad February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 12
<p>A man stands in front of a closed restaurant as he waits for the start of a protest march in Kochi February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

A man stands in front of a closed restaurant as he waits for the start of a protest march in Kochi February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A man stands in front of a closed restaurant as he waits for the start of a protest march in Kochi February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Close
6 / 12
<p>Porters rest outside a railway station during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Porters rest outside a railway station during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Porters rest outside a railway station during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 12
<p>People ride a motorcycle on the Howrah Bridge during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

People ride a motorcycle on the Howrah Bridge during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

People ride a motorcycle on the Howrah Bridge during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
8 / 12
<p>Workers from several trade unions shout slogans during a protest rally in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Workers from several trade unions shout slogans during a protest rally in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Workers from several trade unions shout slogans during a protest rally in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
9 / 12
<p>Policemen keep watch during a protest rally organised by various trade unions in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Policemen keep watch during a protest rally organised by various trade unions in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Policemen keep watch during a protest rally organised by various trade unions in Mumbai, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
10 / 12
<p>A man weaves handmade ropes as he sits outside closed shops at a market during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A man weaves handmade ropes as he sits outside closed shops at a market during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A man weaves handmade ropes as he sits outside closed shops at a market during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
11 / 12
<p>A driver rests on his iconic yellow ambassador taxi during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A driver rests on his iconic yellow ambassador taxi during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A driver rests on his iconic yellow ambassador taxi during a country-wide strike in Kolkata February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
World's shortest person

World's shortest person

Next Slideshows

World's shortest person

World's shortest person

Chandra Bahadur Dangi from Nepal is the shortest person ever measured by the Guinness World Records.

26 Feb 2012
Iced-over Europe

Iced-over Europe

Extreme cold spreads across Europe.

25 Feb 2012
Life and death in Juarez

Life and death in Juarez

Scenes from one of the world's deadliest cities.

24 Feb 2012
Carnival fever

Carnival fever

Revelers from around the world celebrate Carnival.

24 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast