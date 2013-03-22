Native Indians fight eviction
A Brazilian native Indian boy balances on a swing at the Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2013. An Indian community of 30 that claim to have lived in the abandoned Indian Museum since 2006 are afraid they may be forced to leave their home...more
A Brazilian native Indian boy balances on a swing at the Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2013. An Indian community of 30 that claim to have lived in the abandoned Indian Museum since 2006 are afraid they may be forced to leave their home due to World Cup constructions and renovations of the Maracana soccer stadium next door. A parking lot for 10,000 cars was planned for the spot where the Indians are living, according to the Rio de Janeiro state government. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A native Indian paints his face at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Native Indian children play at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Brazilian native Indian Zahy Guajajara checks her computer at the former Indian Museum where she lives, in Rio de Janeiro June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A supporter of the Brazilian native Indians rests inside the former Indian Museum, as police officers stand guard outside the building preparing to evict them, in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2013. The sign behind reads, 'Steal my life but never my...more
Supporters of Native Indians observe police officers from the top of the Brazilian Indian Museum March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A Native Indian holds a bow and arrow as he watches police from the roof of the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Native Indians and their supporters shout during a protest at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Native Indian lawyer Arao da Providencia is arrested in front of the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Native Indian lawyer Arao da Providencia (C) is arrested in front of the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A Brazilian native Indian walks inside the former Indian Museum building in Rio de Janeiro May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A native Indian woman cleans up near graffiti at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A native Indian woman holding her child walks along the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Brazilian native Indian takes a bath at the Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Brazilian Indian man plays with an Indian girl at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Indians and supporters of Indians point to a baby while shouting at military police, inside the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Native Indian leaves the Brazilian Indian Museum after a deal with the authorities in Rio de Janeiro March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Native Indians react inside a municipal vehicle after leaving the Brazilian Indian Museum, after a deal was made with authorities in Rio de Janeiro March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A shadow of Brazilian native Indian Zahy Guajajara is seen inside the former Indian Museum, in Rio de Janeiro June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A Brazilian native Indian walks past a graffiti at the former Indian Museum, as police officers stand guard outside the building preparing to evict them, in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian Indians attend a ceremony at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Brazilian Indian paints on the body of an Indian woman before a ceremony at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Brazilian native Indian yells slogans inside the former Indian Museum as a police officer stands guard outside, in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A native Indian stands near graffiti at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Riot police officers stand guard outside the former Indian Museum, with the Maracana stadium in the background, in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A picture of a native Indian woman is seen hung on a wall at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Brazilian Indian girl from the Guajajaras tribe sits in a hammock at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian native Indian Zahy Guajajara (L) checks her computer as Indian Afonso Chamacari prepares a fish inside the former Indian Museum, in Rio de Janeiro June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A Brazilian native Indian smokes inside the former Indian Museum in front of renovation works for Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A girl balances on a swing at the Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A native Indian stands in a door at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
An Indian woman from the Guajajaras tribe paints her baby's face at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian Indians attend a ceremony at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian native Indian Afonso Chamacari observes the renovation works for Maracana stadium from inside the former Indian Museum, where he stays in Rio de Janeiro June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
