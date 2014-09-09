NATO exercises in Europe
A Mi-17 helicopter lands during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A F-16 aircraft releases flares during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Two members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec demonstrate their skills during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9,...more
Participants stand during the opening ceremony of "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A participant stands behind a weapon during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec demonstrate their skills during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014....more
A member of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec looks on during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper...more
Members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec storm a building during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. ...more
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Soldiers from NATO countries receive a briefing as they take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Three Mi-17 helicopters fly during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training centre in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Soldiers from NATO countries receive a briefing as they take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A soldier from NATO countries takes part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
U.S. 173 airborne brigade soldiers leave a C-130 aircraft during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
U.S.173 airborne brigade soldiers arrive in armored personal carrier "Stryker" for the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A U.S. second cavalry regiment soldier rests during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
U.S. second cavalry regiment soldiers pack parachutes during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
U.S.173 airborne brigade soldiers leave a C-17 aircraft during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
U.S. second cavalry regiment soldiers stand near the armored personal carrier "Stryker" during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Next Slideshows
Floods in Punjab and Kashmir
Death tolls rise as the heaviest rain in 50 years catches India and Pakistan off guard.
Ganesh Chaturthi Festival
During Ganesh Chaturthi idols will be taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and will be immersed in a river or the sea...
Ceasefire for Ukraine
A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists holds despite sporadic violations.
Fighting the Islamic State
Government forces and militias battle the Islamic State to take back parts of Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.