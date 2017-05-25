Edition:
NATO in the modern world

A B-52 bomber is watched by a group of curious onlookers as it lands at RAF Fairford, February 21, 1999. The B52s arrived from the U.S.A. as part of NATO's preparations for air attacks on Yugoslavia as tensions in the Kosovo crisis increased. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
A man pats a dog in front of local red cross office and police station destroyed in the previous night's NATO air strikes on Kosovo's capital Pristina March 29, 1999. Residents of Pristina, capital of the southern Serb province, reported huge explosions throughout the province overnight. Jets were visible in the skies over Pristina and the aircraft flew very low, witnesses said. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
U.S. soldiers mark Veteran's Day on November 11, 2004 at Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo. Around 1,800 U.S. soldiers were stationed in the United Nations-run province, as part of an 18,000-strong peacekeeping force led by NATO. Most of them based in Bondsteel, a fortress-like base in southeastern Kosovo with room for 7,000 soldiers. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
French soldiers carry the flag-draped coffin of their comrade during a ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan May 17, 2006. The French soldier from the NATO-led international peacekeepers was killed in a blast while clearing mines in the capital, Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2006
German soldiers from the NATO-led international peacekeepers cheer, as they watch Germany score a goal against Costa Rica during the opening soccer match of the World Cup on television, in Kabul June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2006
British soldiers with the NATO force try to secure the site of a suicide attack in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province October 19, 2006. Several Afghans and two NATO soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber threw himself at the troops in southern Afghanistan, witnesses and an army officer said. REUTERS/Abdul Qodous

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2006
Outgoing NATO commander in Afghanistan British General David Richards (R) hugs NATO's new commander in Afghanistan U.S. General Dan McNeill during NATO's change of command ceremony in Kabul February 4, 2007. Second from left is Afghan President Hamid Karzai and left is Commander Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum German General Egon Ramms. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007
A Kosovo Albanian walks past the ruins of the former communist reception building in the national park near the capital Pristina March 21, 2007. The building was bombed during the 1999 NATO bombing campaign. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2007
Czech troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR prepare to reinforce Kosovo police units during a Serb protest at the Gate 3 border post near Podujevo in Kosovo February 21, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2008
French NATO peacekeeping vehicles burn during clashes with Serb protesters in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica March 17, 2008. NATO troops came under automatic weapons fire during Serb riots in the northern Kosovo flashpoint town of Mitrovica, a French NATO spokesman told Reuters. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 17, 2008
An Afghan woman clad in a burqa walks past French soldiers from the NATO in Kabul April 1, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, April 01, 2008
Then President George W. Bush and other leaders get into position for the family photo of the NATO heads of state and government and invitees at the NATO Summit in Bucharest April 3, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2008
French riot police run for cover as a colleague fires a teargas grenade at an anti-NATO protester in a suburb of Strasbourg April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2009
An anti-NATO protester marches towards a police road block during a rally against the NATO summit in Strasbourg, April 4, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2009
Soldiers are driven from the Mukhrovani military base some 10 km (6 miles) east of Tbilisi after a mutiny May 5, 2009. Georgia put down a mutiny at a military base and accused Russia of financing a coup to stir up trouble on the eve of NATO war games in the ex-Soviet republic. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2009
Soldiers from different countries led by a U.S. military instructor march during a NATO exercise named "Cooperative Lancer 09" at Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi May 25, 2009. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Marines from NATO's Turkish frigate Gaziantep arrest suspected pirates on their skiff in the Gulf of Aden August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Turkish Chief of Staff/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2009
A Canadian army medic examines one of eight children brought to a forward operating base after they fell gravely ill from eating explosive powder at a home in the Panjwai district of Kandahar province September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2009
An Italian soldier of NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) gestures as he stands guard near the site where a police station is being rebuilt with Italian support in Herat November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2009
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2010
A priest blesses servicemen from the 31st battalion of Georgian Armed Forces during a farewell ceremony at Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi April 7, 2010. 750 military servicemen departed for Afghanistan to take part in the NATO-led ISAF peace support mission in the province of Helmand. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2010
Kazakh soldiers rest in an amphibious vehicle while crossing the Ili river during Steppe Eagle 2010, outside Almaty August 24, 2010. About 50 U.S. and British troops trained together with 1,000 Kazakh service members during the two-week military exercise. The eighth annual 'Steppe Eagle' programme aims to train Kazakh troops for future deployment with NATO peacekeepers. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 24, 2010
Residents on horse-led carts hurry past burning fuel tankers along the GT Road near Nowshera, located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province October 7, 2010. Gunmen in Pakistan set fire to up to 40 supply trucks for NATO troops in Afghanistan, police said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 07, 2010
NATO troops from Georgia sleep on a bench while waiting for a flight at Camp Bastion in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 16, 2010
A man lies in red paint on a road during a protest against the NATO summit in Lisbon, Portugal, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, November 20, 2010
A NATO helicopter fires a missile on the roof of the Intercontinental hotel in Kabul June 29, 2011. At least 10 Afghan civilians were killed when suicide bombers and heavily armed Taliban insurgents attacked the hotel frequented by Westerners in the Afghan capital, Afghan officials said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2011
Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16, 2011. A bomb blast destroyed four trucks carrying fuel for U.S.-led NATO forces in Afghanistan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region of Khyber, local government officials said. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2011
Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 24, 2011. Libyan provisional government forces backed by NATO warplanes swarmed into the city of Sirte but weathered heavy sniper fire as they tried to win control of one of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi's last bastions of support. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2011
Leading Steward Hayden Alexander from HMS Liverpool poses for a photograph with his daughter Teyona after the ship returned to it's base in Portsmouth, southern England November 7, 2011. The warship returned home to Portsmouth after more than seven months working as part of NATO operations off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2011
Leaders watch a ceremony honoring NATO military personnel for their service the NATO Summit meeting in Chicago, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2012
NATO soldiers take cover from dust and debris from a Chinook helicopter landing after a security handover ceremony at a military academy outside Kabul June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2013
A NATO helicopter flies overhead Kabul International Airport, during an attack on the airport in Kabul July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2014
A pro-Russian rebel displays a captured Ukrainian flag at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. Ukraine's defence minister said on Sunday that NATO countries were delivering weapons to his country to equip it to fight pro-Russian separatists and "stop" Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, September 14, 2014
A NATO AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) aircraft is seen on the tarmac as it prepares to take-off for a training mission from the AWACS air base in Geilenkirchen near the German-Dutch border April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, April 17, 2014
French President Francois Hollande pays his respect near the flag-draped coffins of the nine French Air Force personnel in the Invalides courtyard during a ceremony in Paris February 3, 2015. The air force personnel died in an accident at a base used for NATO training where a Greek F-16 fighter plane crashed after taking off in Albacete, Spain. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
A Norwegian Air Force F-16 fighter plane patrols over the Baltics during a NATO air policing mission from Zokniai air base near Siauliai, Lithuania, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
U.S. Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C., participate in a massive airdrop from C-17 Globemaster aircraft as part of the NATO Exercise Trident Juncture 2015 military exercise, NATO's largest joint and combined military exercise in more than a decade, at the San Gregorio training grounds outside Zaragoza, Spain, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
U.S. army soldiers attend an official welcoming ceremony for U.S. troops deployed to Poland as part of NATO build-up in Eastern Europe in Zagan, Poland, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
A convoy of U.S. troops, a part of NATO's reinforcement of its eastern flank, who are on their way from Germany to Orzysz in northeast Poland, drive through Sulejowek towards a military base in Wesola, near Warsaw, Poland, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
German army soldiers rest after NATO encanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania exercise in Pabrade military training field, Lithuania, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
An aerial view of the new NATO Headquarters, made available on the NATO website. Member nations will inaugurate the new NATO headquarters during a summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. BELGIAN AIR FORCE/Michael Moors/NATO/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
