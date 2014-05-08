Edition:
NATO-led exercises in Europe

<p>Members of the U.S. 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment observe the shooting range as they participate in the Black Sea Rotational Force 14 - Platinum Eagle military exercise at Babadag training area, Romania May 8, 2014. The Platinum Eagle exercise also includes soldiers from Romania, Bulgaria, Armenia, and Macedonia. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Members of the U.S. 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment observe the shooting range as they participate in the Black Sea Rotational Force 14 - Platinum Eagle military exercise at Babadag training area, Romania May 8, 2014. The Platinum Eagle exercise also includes soldiers from Romania, Bulgaria, Armenia, and Macedonia. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>Members of the U.S. 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, participate with two Humvee vehicles in the Black Sea Rotational Force 14 - Platinum Eagle military exercise at Babadag training area May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Members of the U.S. 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, participate with two Humvee vehicles in the Black Sea Rotational Force 14 - Platinum Eagle military exercise at Babadag training area May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>Members of the U.S. 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment participate in the Black Sea Rotational Force 14 - Platinum Eagle military exercise at Babadag training area May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Members of the U.S. 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment participate in the Black Sea Rotational Force 14 - Platinum Eagle military exercise at Babadag training area May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>Troops from Canada's 3rd Division, composed with a platoon of 3rd Battalion and Princess Patricia's Light Infantry, participate at a NATO-led exercise "Orzel Alert" held together with the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade in Bledowska Desert in Chechlo, near Olkusz, south Poland May 5, 2014. The training includes parachuting, airborne operations and infantry skills. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Troops from Canada's 3rd Division, composed with a platoon of 3rd Battalion and Princess Patricia's Light Infantry, participate at a NATO-led exercise "Orzel Alert" held together with the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade in Bledowska Desert in Chechlo, near Olkusz, south Poland May 5, 2014. The training includes parachuting, airborne operations and infantry skills. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>Latvia's border guards special task unit performs exercises as they prepare for patrolling over the EU external border with Russia in the airbase in Ludza, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Latvia's border guards special task unit performs exercises as they prepare for patrolling over the EU external border with Russia in the airbase in Ludza, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

<p>Troops from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team parachute from a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during a NATO-led exercise "Orzel Alert" held together with Canada's 3rd Battalion and Princess Patricia's Light Infantry, and Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade in Bledowska Desert in Chechlo, near Olkusz, south Poland May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Troops from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team parachute from a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during a NATO-led exercise "Orzel Alert" held together with Canada's 3rd Battalion and Princess Patricia's Light Infantry, and Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade in Bledowska Desert in Chechlo, near Olkusz, south Poland May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. American ground troops who arrived in Poland last week took part in military exercises with Polish parachuters as a part of NATO cooperation. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. American ground troops who arrived in Poland last week took part in military exercises with Polish parachuters as a part of NATO cooperation. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>A paratrooper from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team walks in front of the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers as they participate in training exercises at Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A paratrooper from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team walks in front of the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers as they participate in training exercises at Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>Captain Tomasz Neuman (R), company commander of Polish 6 Airborne Brigade, and Captain Tadeusz Borawski, company commander of the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, discuss after participating in training exercises at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Captain Tomasz Neuman (R), company commander of Polish 6 Airborne Brigade, and Captain Tadeusz Borawski, company commander of the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, discuss after participating in training exercises at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>First company-sized contingent of about 150 U.S. paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team based in Italy march as they arrive to participate in training exercises with the Polish army in Swidwin, northern west Poland April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

First company-sized contingent of about 150 U.S. paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team based in Italy march as they arrive to participate in training exercises with the Polish army in Swidwin, northern west Poland April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>A Polish soldier stands near U.S. and Poland's national flags and a NATO flag as the first company-sized contingent of about 150 U.S. paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team based in Italy arrived to participate in training exercises with the Polish army in Swidwin, northern west Poland April 23, 2014. The United States is sending about 600 soldiers to Poland and the three Baltic states for infantry exercises, the Pentagon said, one of its highest-profile steps yet to reassure NATO allies after Russia's seizure of Crimea. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A Polish soldier stands near U.S. and Poland's national flags and a NATO flag as the first company-sized contingent of about 150 U.S. paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team based in Italy arrived to participate in training exercises with the Polish army in Swidwin, northern west Poland April 23, 2014. The United States is sending about 600 soldiers to Poland and the three Baltic states for infantry exercises, the Pentagon said, one of its highest-profile steps yet to reassure NATO allies after Russia's seizure of Crimea. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with the Polish 6 Airborne Brigade soldiers at the Land Forces Training Centre in Oleszno near Drawsko Pomorskie, north west Poland, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>A U.S. Air Force F-15 fighter is seen as it escorts a Lithuania's Air Force C-27J plane during a joint NATO military exercise in Siauliai April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

A U.S. Air Force F-15 fighter is seen as it escorts a Lithuania's Air Force C-27J plane during a joint NATO military exercise in Siauliai April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

<p>Crew members mount a weapon on the deck of USS destroyer Donald Cook in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Crew members mount a weapon on the deck of USS destroyer Donald Cook in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>A Romanian special forces member disembarks from a helicopter to the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun during a joint military drill in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Romanian special forces member disembarks from a helicopter to the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun during a joint military drill in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Romanian special forces members and U.S. sailors take part in a military drill on board the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Romanian special forces members and U.S. sailors take part in a military drill on board the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>A U.S. sailor communicates during a joint military drill at the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A U.S. sailor communicates during a joint military drill at the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun is seen in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun is seen in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

