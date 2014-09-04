NATO summit in Wales
Armed police officers stand at the North Gate of Cardiff Castle, ahead of the NATO summit, in Cardiff, Wales September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A craftsman from a model-making company applies final touches to a full-sized model of a Typhoon fighter jet at the Celtic Manor Hotel, ahead of the NATO summit, in Newport, Wales, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Mounted police officers pass demonstrators walking to the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
President Barack Obama talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Pool
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen greets President Barack Obama at the start of the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A soldier carries a case as the sun rises over the golf course at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A replica of an F-35 Lightning fighter is seen in early morning light on the golf course at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Demonstrators take a break from a protest against the NATO summit taking place at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Sergeant Christie launches a miniature drone over the fairway at Celtic Manor golf club near Newport in Wales September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen prepares to speak to the media at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron participate in a meeting at the NATO Summit at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Armed police officers stand on the roof of The Lodge of the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Military vehicles and a model of an aircraft are displayed on the golf course of the the Celtic Manor Hotel, ahead of the NATO summit, in Newport, Wales, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
An armed police officer stands in the grounds of the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Barack Obama joins in a meeting on the situation in Ukraine at the NATO Summit at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron greets Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko at the start of the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Two police officers walk past a Scout Specialist Vehicle and a Foxhound armored vehicle on the fairway at Celtic Manor golf club near Newport in Wales September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Final preparations are made to the main conference room in the Celtic Manor Hotel, ahead of the NATO summit, in Newport, Wales, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Armed police officers stand in an inflatable boat, in Cardiff Bay, ahead of the forthcoming NATO summit, Wales September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Nameplates of participating countries are seen in the main conference room in the Celtic Manor Hotel, ahead of the NATO summit, in Newport, Wales, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Police motorcyclists ride past Cardiff Castle, ahead of the NATO summit, in Cardiff, Wales September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer, HMS Duncan, is berthed in Cardiff Bay, ahead of the forthcoming NATO summit, in Wales September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Bruce Kent, general secretary of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, takes part in an anti-war protest march in Newport, Wales, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Security fencing, erected in preparation for the NATO Summit, is seen near Cardiff Castle in the center of Cardiff, Wales August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
