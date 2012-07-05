NATO's fragile supply route
Truck drivers sit on the top of fuel tankers, which were used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Supporters of Islami Jamiat Talaba, a student wing of Pakistan religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami, hold their party flags as they burn tyres on the road during an anti-American demonstration in Peshawar, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez...more
A man transports women and children in a trolley across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the northwest town of Torkham July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari
Men walk near a road sign showing the distance to cities in Afghanistan, as trucks drive past in the northwest town of Torkham, at the border crossing to Pakistan, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari
Malik Abdul Rauf (L), a 23-year-old driver, and Karamatullah, a 20-year-old cleaner, sit at a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Fuel tankers, which were used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, are parked along a roadside near Karachi's Clifton Beach May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of the Defense of Pakistan Council shout slogans as they burn an American flag during an anti-US rally in Quetta June 1, 2012. About 200 protesters gathered to take part in a protest rally against the possible re-opening of supply routes...more
A man welds on a fuel truck, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, at a compound in Karachi May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A man cleans a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
U.S. Army soldier SSG David Raffield (L) and SSG Chand Anuresh of 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 25th Infantry inspect a civilian truck containing fuel for U.S. military bases at Forward Operating Base Joyce in Kunar province, eastern...more
A driver steps down from a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked along a road in Karachi May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Boys stand next to a man as they watch fuel trucks which were set ablaze in the Bolan district of Pakistan's Baluchistan province December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Hussain
A policeman signals to a truck, transporting flour bags to Afghanistan, to stop at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Quetta December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Smoke rises near security officials standing around fuel trucks, which were set ablaze on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A roadsign, photographed from atop gridlocked trucks, shows the distance to cities in Afghanistan after traffic was halted at the Pakistani border town Torkham November 27, 2011. Pakistan buried 24 troops killed in a NATO cross-border air raid that...more
Lawyers burn an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama against a NATO cross-border attack during a protest in Peshawar November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A man walks past an armed paramilitary soldier guarding the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A policeman stands guard near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai
An army soldier stands guard near caskets of soldiers killed in a cross-border attack along Pakistan and Afghan during their funeral prayers in Peshawar November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Cargo trucks, including those carrying supplies to NATO forces in Afghanistan, are seen halted along the Pakistan-Torkham border, after it was shut down to traffic November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari
Passengers stand outside their vehicles to look at a burning oil tanker set ablaze by a bomb explosion after the road to the Afghan-Pakistan border was temporarily shut, on the outskirts of Landikotal November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari more
A teenage boy uses a wheelbarrow to push an elderly Pashtun man past a supply truck after traffic was halted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A view of the mountain ridges near the Pakistan border as seen from a bunker of U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" 3rd Platoon, 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds" in Outpost Bari Alai in Ghaziabad district in Kunar, Afghanistan September 17, 2011. ...more
A security official stands near an oil tanker that was set ablaze by a bomb blast in Jamrud, located in Pakistan's Khyber region October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari
Men retreat as a fireball rises from tankers which were carrying fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, as they explode after being attacked on the outskirts of Quetta August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16,...more
A policeman climbed a truck, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after it was attacked in Khairpur, in Pakistan's Sindh province August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nadeem Soomro
Fire-fighters attempt to douse burning fuel tankers which were set ablaze in the outskirts of Peshawar in northwest Pakistan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
A man pushes a wheel as he crosses from Pakistan into Afghanistan at Torkham gate border crossing in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Residents gather near the coffins of victims who were killed after a truck, carrying fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, was hit by a bomb attack in Landikota in Pakistan's Khyber region May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident walks near burning oil tankers which were set ablaze by a bomb explosion in Peshawar, northwest Pakistan February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A policeman inspects a bullet riddled truck, which was carrying supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan, after it was attacked while leaving Karachi for Kandahar, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People watch a burning oil tanker carrying fuel for NATO forces after suspected Taliban fighters attacked it at the Pakistan-Afghan border post of Chaman, March 7, 2007. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai
A Pakistani paramilitary soldier holds a gas mask next to a U.S. flag that security forces say were stolen from NATO containers, as they are showcased to the media at a military compound in the outskirts of Peshawar, September 27, 2010. REUTERS/K....more
A man looks at burnt military vehicles destined for Afghanistan in a compound on the outskirts of Peshawar, December 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ali Imam
Trucks loaded with supplies for NATO forces wait to cross the southwest Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman, September 6, 2008. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai
