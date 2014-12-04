Edition:
Navy Day celebrations

Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills while holding their weapons during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, in Mumbai, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, is seen anchored in the Arabian sea as part of Navy Day celebrations off the coast of Mumbai December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MiG-29K aircrafts are parked on the deck of INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, anchored in the Arabian sea off the coast of Mumbai December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A Kamov 31 helicopter is parked on the deck of INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, anchored in the Arabian sea off the coast of Mumbai December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A crew member walks on the deck of INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, anchored in the Arabian sea off the coast of Mumbai December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A Kamov 31 helicopter is parked on the deck of INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, is seen anchored in the Arabian sea off the coast of Mumbai December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, is anchored in the Arabian sea as part of Navy Day celebrations off the coast of Mumbai December 3, 2014. The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day to commemorate its action at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, is anchored in the Arabian sea as part of Navy Day celebrations off the coast of Mumbai December 3, 2014. The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day to commemorate its action at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, is anchored in the Arabian sea as part of Navy Day celebrations off the coast of Mumbai December 3, 2014. The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day to commemorate its action at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
9 / 15
Indian Navy soldiers play drums during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, in Mumbai, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, in Mumbai, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 2, 2014. The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day to commemorate its action at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 2, 2014. The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day to commemorate its action at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 2, 2014. The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day to commemorate its action at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian Navy soldiers stand in front of the Gateway of India monument during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 2, 2014. The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day to commemorate its action at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

