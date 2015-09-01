Nazi train mystery
A mining car is seen in a chamber, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. Poland said on Friday it was almost...more
An exhibition for tourists is seen in a tunnel, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. Photographs taken using...more
A man walks across tracks in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A railway security guards' car is seen next to people observing a cargo train travelling in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Tadeusz Slowikowski, a local explorer, points on a map of the area where a tunnel with a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/Agencja Gazeta
Tourists visit Ksiaz Castle in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A train travels in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People observe a cargo train passing through an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ksiaz Castle is pictured in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A train travels in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A train travels in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A tunnel, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A man walks through a tunnel, which is part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, under the Ksiaz castle in an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walbrzych, southwestern Poland August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
