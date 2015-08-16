Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Aug 16, 2015 | 3:40pm IST

Nehwal vs Marin

Spain's Carolina Marin (R) and India's Saina Nehwal (L) pose for photos during trophy presentation at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Spain's Carolina Marin (R) and India's Saina Nehwal (L) pose for photos during trophy presentation at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Spain's Carolina Marin (R) and India's Saina Nehwal (L) pose for photos during trophy presentation at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
1 / 13
India's Saina Nehwal returns a shot to Spain's Carolina Marin during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

India's Saina Nehwal returns a shot to Spain's Carolina Marin during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
India's Saina Nehwal returns a shot to Spain's Carolina Marin during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
2 / 13
Spain's Carolina Marin returns a shot to India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Spain's Carolina Marin returns a shot to India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Spain's Carolina Marin returns a shot to India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
3 / 13
Spain's Carolina Marin reacts during her women's finals badminton match against India's Saina Nehwal at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Spain's Carolina Marin reacts during her women's finals badminton match against India's Saina Nehwal at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Spain's Carolina Marin reacts during her women's finals badminton match against India's Saina Nehwal at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
4 / 13
Spain's Carolina Marin returns a shot to India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Spain's Carolina Marin returns a shot to India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Spain's Carolina Marin returns a shot to India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
5 / 13
Spain's Carolina Marin hits a return to India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Spain's Carolina Marin hits a return to India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Spain's Carolina Marin hits a return to India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
6 / 13
Spain's Carolina Marin celebrates beating India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Spain's Carolina Marin celebrates beating India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Spain's Carolina Marin celebrates beating India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
7 / 13
Spain's Carolina Marin reacts after winning India's Saina Nehwal after their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Spain's Carolina Marin reacts after winning India's Saina Nehwal after their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Spain's Carolina Marin reacts after winning India's Saina Nehwal after their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
8 / 13
Spain's Carolina Marin (R) reacts after beating India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Spain's Carolina Marin (R) reacts after beating India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Spain's Carolina Marin (R) reacts after beating India's Saina Nehwal during their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
9 / 13
Spain's Carolina Marin reacts after winning India's Saina Nehwal after their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Spain's Carolina Marin reacts after winning India's Saina Nehwal after their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Spain's Carolina Marin reacts after winning India's Saina Nehwal after their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
10 / 13
Spain's Carolina Marin reacts winning over India's Saina Nehwal after their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Spain's Carolina Marin reacts winning over India's Saina Nehwal after their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Spain's Carolina Marin reacts winning over India's Saina Nehwal after their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
11 / 13
Spain's Carolina Marin reacts after winning India's Saina Nehwal after their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Spain's Carolina Marin reacts after winning India's Saina Nehwal after their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Spain's Carolina Marin reacts after winning India's Saina Nehwal after their women's finals badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
12 / 13
Spain's Carolina Marin (R) reacts after winning India's Saina Nehwal during their final women single badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Spain's Carolina Marin (R) reacts after winning India's Saina Nehwal during their final women single badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Spain's Carolina Marin (R) reacts after winning India's Saina Nehwal during their final women single badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Jakarta, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Independence Day

Independence Day

Next Slideshows

Independence Day

Independence Day

India celebrates its 69th Independence Day.

15 Aug 2015
India versus Sri Lanka

India versus Sri Lanka

India take on Sri Lanka in the first test match at Galle.

15 Aug 2015
Stars and stripes over Cuba

Stars and stripes over Cuba

U.S. Marines raise the American flag at the embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years.

15 Aug 2015
A train towards a new life

A train towards a new life

After walking across the border from Greece into Macedonia, migrants pile onto an overcrowded four-carriage train in sweltering heat to travel north to the...

15 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast