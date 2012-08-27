Edition:
Neil Armstrong: 1930 - 2012

<p>Neil Armstrong smiles in the lunar module after his historic moonwalk are pictured in this NASA handout photo. Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, has died at the age of 82, his family said on August 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>This NASA file image, dated July 20, 1969, shows one of the first footprints of Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin on the moon. REUTERS/NASA/Handout </p>

<p>U.S. Astronaut Neil Armstrong turns towards the lunar module on the moon in this handout photo from NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Handout </p>

<p>Neil Armstrong poses with an X-15 aircraft at the Dryden Flight Research Center in California, in this undated handout photo courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA Dryden Flight Research Center/Handout </p>

<p>Commander Neil Armstrong (R) and pilot David R. Scott prepare to board the Gemini-Titan VIII in this March 16, 1966 NASA handout photo. The mission conducted the first docking of two spacecraft in orbit and landed safely back on Earth after an emergency abort. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>Neil A. Armstrong, commander of the Apollo 11 Moon-landing Mission, practices for the historic event in a lunar module simulation before the launch in this June 1969 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Portrait of Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, commander of the Apollo 11 Lunar Landing mission in his space suit, with his helmet. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>Neil Armstrong is pictured in a 1958 handout photo courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA Dryden Flight Research Center/Handout</p>

<p>Astronauts David R. Scott (L), Pilot; and, Neil A. Armstrong, Command Pilot, pose with model of the Gemini Spacecraft after being selected at the crew for the Gemini VIII mission in this undated NASA handout photo REUTERS/NASA/Handout </p>

<p>Apollo 11 astronauts (L-R) Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edward "Buzz Aldrin pose in this file photo. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>Apollo XI Astronauts Neil Armstrong (L), Michael Collins (C), and Buzz Aldrin laugh with President Richard Nixon aboard the USS Hornet, in this July 24, 1969 handout photo courtesy of the Richard Nixon Foundation. REUTERS/Richard Nixon Foundation/Handout </p>

<p>Former astronaut Neil Armstrong, commander of Apollo 11, testifies before the House Science and Technology committee hearing on Review of the Proposed National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Human Space Flight Plan, on Capitol Hill in Washington May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

<p>Astronaut Edwin F. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, faces the camera as he walks on the Moon during Apollo 11 extra vehicular activity in this file photograph. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, poses beside the deployed flag of the United States during the Apollo XI moon landing July 20, 1969. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>The Apollo 11 lunar module "Eagle" bearing astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin, returns to the command module "Columbia" July 21 1969 following its historic landing on the moon's surface. REUTERS/NASA</p>

