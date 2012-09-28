Nepal air crash
A Nepalese police officer instructs police personnel at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepalese police officer instructs police personnel at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A rescue team member hoses down the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. A small plane owned by private firm Sita Air crashed shortly after takeoff from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu on Friday, killing 19 people,...more
A rescue team member hoses down the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. A small plane owned by private firm Sita Air crashed shortly after takeoff from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu on Friday, killing 19 people, including seven British and five Chinese passengers, an airline official said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepalese police officer stands in front of the wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, at the crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepalese police officer stands in front of the wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, at the crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepalese police officer carries a black box after it was recovered from the crash site of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepalese police officer carries a black box after it was recovered from the crash site of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at a crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at a crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue team members try to put out a fire from a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER
Rescue team members try to put out a fire from a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER
People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER
People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER
Rescue team members and locals stand in front of the wreckage of a Dornier aircraft at its crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue team members and locals stand in front of the wreckage of a Dornier aircraft at its crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A rescue team investigates at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A rescue team investigates at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of a rescue team investigate the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of a rescue team investigate the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at the crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at the crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People look toward the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People look toward the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Bibi and the bomb
Netanyahu calls for a 'clear red line' on a nuclear Iran.
Forty hectares of marijuana
According to military authorities, Mexican troops found 40 hectares of marijuana as well as a house used for processing drugs.
Chai Time
From the common man to celebrities, India’s tea-drinking tradition unites all.
Greek fury over austerity
Greek police clash with hooded youths and protesters as tens of thousands take to the streets in Greece's biggest anti-austerity demonstration in months.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.