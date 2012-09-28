Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 28, 2012 | 2:30pm IST

Nepal air crash

<p>A Nepalese police officer instructs police personnel at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A Nepalese police officer instructs police personnel at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Nepalese police officer instructs police personnel at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 15
<p>A rescue team member hoses down the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. A small plane owned by private firm Sita Air crashed shortly after takeoff from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu on Friday, killing 19 people, including seven British and five Chinese passengers, an airline official said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A rescue team member hoses down the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. A small plane owned by private firm Sita Air crashed shortly after takeoff from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu on Friday, killing 19 people,...more

Friday, September 28, 2012

A rescue team member hoses down the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. A small plane owned by private firm Sita Air crashed shortly after takeoff from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu on Friday, killing 19 people, including seven British and five Chinese passengers, an airline official said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 15
<p>A Nepalese police officer stands in front of the wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, at the crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A Nepalese police officer stands in front of the wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, at the crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Nepalese police officer stands in front of the wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, at the crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 15
<p>A Nepalese police officer carries a black box after it was recovered from the crash site of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A Nepalese police officer carries a black box after it was recovered from the crash site of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

A Nepalese police officer carries a black box after it was recovered from the crash site of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 15
<p>The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at a crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at a crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at a crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 15
<p>Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 15
<p>Rescue team members try to put out a fire from a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER </p>

Rescue team members try to put out a fire from a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER

Friday, September 28, 2012

Rescue team members try to put out a fire from a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER

Close
7 / 15
<p>People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 28, 2012

People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 15
<p>Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Rescue team members work at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 15
<p>People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER </p>

People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER

Friday, September 28, 2012

People gather near a burning Dornier aircraft after it crashed in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER

Close
10 / 15
<p>Rescue team members and locals stand in front of the wreckage of a Dornier aircraft at its crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Rescue team members and locals stand in front of the wreckage of a Dornier aircraft at its crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Rescue team members and locals stand in front of the wreckage of a Dornier aircraft at its crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
11 / 15
<p>A rescue team investigates at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A rescue team investigates at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

A rescue team investigates at the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
12 / 15
<p>Members of a rescue team investigate the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Members of a rescue team investigate the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

Members of a rescue team investigate the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
13 / 15
<p>The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at the crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at the crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

The wreckage of a Dornier aircraft, owned by private firm Sita Air, is seen at the crash site in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
14 / 15
<p>People look toward the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

People look toward the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, September 28, 2012

People look toward the crash site of a Dornier aircraft in Kathmandu September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Bibi and the bomb

Bibi and the bomb

Next Slideshows

Bibi and the bomb

Bibi and the bomb

Netanyahu calls for a 'clear red line' on a nuclear Iran.

28 Sep 2012
Forty hectares of marijuana

Forty hectares of marijuana

According to military authorities, Mexican troops found 40 hectares of marijuana as well as a house used for processing drugs.

28 Sep 2012
Chai Time

Chai Time

From the common man to celebrities, India’s tea-drinking tradition unites all.

27 Sep 2012
Greek fury over austerity

Greek fury over austerity

Greek police clash with hooded youths and protesters as tens of thousands take to the streets in Greece's biggest anti-austerity demonstration in months.

26 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast