Nepal elects first woman president

Presidential candidate and vice-chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) Bidhya Bhandari (C), Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prashad Sharma Oli, also known as KP Oli (in blue sweater), and constitution assembly...more

Presidential candidate and vice-chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) Bidhya Bhandari (C), Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prashad Sharma Oli, also known as KP Oli (in blue sweater), and constitution assembly members pose for pictures after casting their vote during the presidential election in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close