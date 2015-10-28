Edition:
Nepal elects first woman president

Nepal's newly elected President Bidhya Bhandari (C) waves towards the media after she was elected to power at the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. Bhandari is Nepal's first woman president. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Nepal's newly elected President Bidhya Bhandari (C) sits in her car after she was elected to power at the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. Bhandari is Nepal's first woman president. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Nepal's newly elected President Bidhya Bhandari (C) greets the media after she was elected to power at the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. Bhandari is Nepal's first woman president. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Nepal's newly elected President Bidhya Bhandari (C) walks out from the parliament after she was elected to power in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. Bhandari is Nepal's first woman president. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Nepal's newly elected President Bidhya Bhandari (C) walks out from the parliament after she was elected to power in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. Bhandari is Nepal's first woman president. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Nepal's newly elected President Bidhya Bhandari (C) walks out from the parliament after she was elected to power in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. Bhandari is Nepal's first woman president. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Nepal's newly elected President Bidhya Bhandari (C) waves towards the media after she was elected to power at the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. Bhandari is Nepal's first woman president. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Nepal's former Prime Minister Sushil Koirala (C) walks out from the parliament after casting his vote during the presidential election in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Kul Bahadur Gurung (C), Presidential candidate from the Nepali Congress Party, arrives to cast his vote for the presidential election at the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Chairman of the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, casts his vote during the presidential election in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Presidential candidate and vice-chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) Bidhya Bhandari prepares to cast her vote during the presidential election in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Presidential candidate and vice-chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) Bidhya Bhandari casts her vote during the presidential election in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Presidential candidate and vice-chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) Bidhya Bhandari waves towards the media after casting her vote during the presidential election in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Presidential candidate and vice-chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) Bidhya Bhandari (C), Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prashad Sharma Oli, also known as KP Oli (in blue sweater), and constitution assembly members pose for pictures after casting their vote during the presidential election in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Presidential candidate and vice-chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) Bidhya Bhandari, greets the media ahead of the presidential election in Kathmandu, Nepal October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
