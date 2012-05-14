Edition:
Nepal plane crash

<p>Air hostess Roshni Saiju is brought to the hospital for treatment after being rescued from a plane crash site, at Pokhara airport May 14, 2012. The Dornier aircraft owned by private Agni Air company crashed while landing at a mountain airstrip in northwest Nepal on Monday, killing 15 people including 13 Indians, officials said. REUTERS/Santosh Pokharal</p>

Monday, May 14, 2012

<p>Anoreas Rasch from Denmark, one of the foreign passengers who survived a plane crash, is brought to treatment after being rescued from the crash site, at Pokhara airport, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santosh Pokharal</p>

<p>Air hostess Roshni Saiju is brought to the hospital for treatment after being rescued from a plane crash site, at Pokhara airport May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santosh Pokharal </p>

<p>Wreckage of the Dornier aircraft is pictured at the crash site at Jomsom May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chandeshor Bastokoti </p>

<p>An Indian girl who survived the plane crash receives treatment at a hospital in Pokhara May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bharat Koirala</p>

<p>The mother of one of the pilots, who died during the plane crash, grieves at the Pokhara Airport May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnamani Baral</p>

<p>Anoreas Rasch from Denmark, one of the foreign passengers who survived the plane crash, is brought to treatment after being rescued from the crash site, at Pokhara airport, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Umesh Pun</p>

