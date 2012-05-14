Nepal plane crash
Air hostess Roshni Saiju is brought to the hospital for treatment after being rescued from a plane crash site, at Pokhara airport May 14, 2012. The Dornier aircraft owned by private Agni Air company crashed while landing at a mountain airstrip in...more
Air hostess Roshni Saiju is brought to the hospital for treatment after being rescued from a plane crash site, at Pokhara airport May 14, 2012. The Dornier aircraft owned by private Agni Air company crashed while landing at a mountain airstrip in northwest Nepal on Monday, killing 15 people including 13 Indians, officials said. REUTERS/Santosh Pokharal
Anoreas Rasch from Denmark, one of the foreign passengers who survived a plane crash, is brought to treatment after being rescued from the crash site, at Pokhara airport, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santosh Pokharal
Anoreas Rasch from Denmark, one of the foreign passengers who survived a plane crash, is brought to treatment after being rescued from the crash site, at Pokhara airport, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santosh Pokharal
Air hostess Roshni Saiju is brought to the hospital for treatment after being rescued from a plane crash site, at Pokhara airport May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santosh Pokharal
Air hostess Roshni Saiju is brought to the hospital for treatment after being rescued from a plane crash site, at Pokhara airport May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santosh Pokharal
Wreckage of the Dornier aircraft is pictured at the crash site at Jomsom May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chandeshor Bastokoti
Wreckage of the Dornier aircraft is pictured at the crash site at Jomsom May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chandeshor Bastokoti
An Indian girl who survived the plane crash receives treatment at a hospital in Pokhara May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bharat Koirala
An Indian girl who survived the plane crash receives treatment at a hospital in Pokhara May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bharat Koirala
The mother of one of the pilots, who died during the plane crash, grieves at the Pokhara Airport May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnamani Baral
The mother of one of the pilots, who died during the plane crash, grieves at the Pokhara Airport May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnamani Baral
Anoreas Rasch from Denmark, one of the foreign passengers who survived the plane crash, is brought to treatment after being rescued from the crash site, at Pokhara airport, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Umesh Pun
Anoreas Rasch from Denmark, one of the foreign passengers who survived the plane crash, is brought to treatment after being rescued from the crash site, at Pokhara airport, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Umesh Pun
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Worst places to be a mum
The worst countries in the world to be a mother.
Inferno in the slums
A raging fire destroys at least a thousand homes in a Manila slum.
Mother's Day in prison
An annual Mother's Day event, Get On The Bus, brings children to visit their mothers in prison. Over half of the parents in state prison are more than 100 miles...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.