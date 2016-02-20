Nepal prime minister visits India
Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gestures as his Nepali counterpart Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli looks on during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli (R) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi walk during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli (C) greets his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (R) after his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gestures as he leaves after a ceremonial reception for his Nepali counterpart Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli (unseen) at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
