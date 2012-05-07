Edition:
Tue May 8, 2012

Nepal's deadly flood

<p>A woman breaks down with her son as the search for her missing husband continues, after a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range, in Kaski district, Nepal, May 5, 2012. At least 20 people are confirmed to have died and dozens are still missing due to the flood in Pokhara and adjoining villages in Kaski district, according to local media report. REUTERS/Santosh Pokharel</p>

<p>Locals looks toward an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>The Nepalese Army, with the help of Nepalese police personnel and locals, carry the body of a deceased victim, who died from a flash flood caused by an avalanche at the Annapurna mountain range, in Kaski district May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Santosh Pokharel</p>

<p>The body of a victim is being pulled at the bank of Seti River by locals, after a flash flood caused by an avalanche at the Annapurna mountain range, in Kaski district May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Krishna Mani Baral</p>

<p>The body of a victim lies on the ground after it was pulled out by locals at the bank of Seti River, after a flash flood caused by an avalanche at the Annapurna mountain range, in Kaski district May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Krishna Mani Baral</p>

<p>A boy tries to cross a damaged suspension bridge, after a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Family members of missing listen to Nepal's Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai (unseen) during his visit to an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Nepalese Police Personnel head towards a small village that was swiped away by a flash flood, caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A local woman looks toward an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Nepal's Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai (C) arrives to inspect a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Members of the Nepalese Army take a break during the search for missing people, at a small village swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A water buffalo sits stuck at an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Rescue team members try to rescue a water buffalo that was stuck at an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A Rescue team member from the Nepal Police holds the boots filled with mud that belongs to his friends, still searching for missing people at an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A shoe is pictured at an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Rescue team members from the Nepal army search for missing people at an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A Nepalese police officer carries drinking water at an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Family members of missing people wait near an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Locals look towards the bank of Seti River that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A rescue team searches for missing people at an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A woman, whose family members are missing, cries after seeing an area in which her house was located, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A woman, whose family members are missing, cries after seeing an area in which her house was located, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Locals try to go across a damaged suspension bridge that was used to cross the Seti River, after it was damaged by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A member of the rescue team of the Nepalese police looks through a pair of binoculars around the site which used to be a small village, swept away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A rescue team member from the Nepalese police removes a rock during a search operation for victims at the site that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Rescue team members from the Nepal police search for the victims at the muddy area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Rescue team members from the Nepalese police work in a search operation at a site that used to be a small village, swept away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

