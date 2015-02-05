Edition:
Nepal's month-long festival

A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A devotee loses her balance as she crosses the Triveni River along with her friends after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
Devotees offer prayer as they stand on the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
A devotee offers prayers in the early morning during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Devotees gather to offer prayers at Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A devotee takes a holy bath in the River Saali in Sankhu on the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the street during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
Devotees take a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Devotees gather before offering prayers by rolling on the ground during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A devotee offers prayer during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the street during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
A devotee dries her hair after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A devotee crosses the Triveni River in the early morning as she arrives to offer prayer during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
A devotee covers her face after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
The hand of a devotee is silhouetted as she sits beside a fire to keep warm before taking a holy bath in Saali River on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
