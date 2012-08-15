Nepal's young street performers

Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, does a hand stand in front of his hut in the slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. Drumpal and his siblings, Shivani and Gchan, who came to Kathmandu from India 5 years ago, earn their living by performing tricks on the streets of Kathmandu. According to Drumpal, Shivani's older brother, they earn around $10 a day by performing tricks, which is not enough to feed their 10-member family living together in a small hut without a proper toilet or any basic needs. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar