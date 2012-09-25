Nerd Dreams
Model Laura poses with a historic computer during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Model Laura poses with a historic computer during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A pair of red high-heel shoes lie on an armchair during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A pair of red high-heel shoes lie on an armchair during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Model Laura poses with a historic computer during a photo shoot by photographer Anna Schnauss (C) for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Model Laura poses with a historic computer during a photo shoot by photographer Anna Schnauss (C) for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Model Laura poses with a historic computer during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. Harking back to the days of floppy disks, the Nerd Dreams calendar project showcases long-outdated but...more
Model Laura poses with a historic computer during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. Harking back to the days of floppy disks, the Nerd Dreams calendar project showcases long-outdated but fondly-remembered computers such as the C64, the Atari ST and Mac SE. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An assistant looks at one of the first pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An assistant looks at one of the first pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An assistant looks at one of the first pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An assistant looks at one of the first pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Model Scarlett Herzog poses with a historic computer game pistol prior to a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Model Scarlett Herzog poses with a historic computer game pistol prior to a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Model Scarlett Herzog poses with a historic computer game pistol prior to a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Model Scarlett Herzog poses with a historic computer game pistol prior to a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Photographer Anna Schnauss looks at pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Photographer Anna Schnauss looks at pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
One of the first pre-produced pictures lies on an armchair during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
One of the first pre-produced pictures lies on an armchair during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Model Scarlett Herzog and team members stand on the set during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Model Scarlett Herzog and team members stand on the set during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The pallets of make-up artist Ramona Hoffmann are pictured during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The pallets of make-up artist Ramona Hoffmann are pictured during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Make-up artist Ramona Hoffmann styles model Laura prior to a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Make-up artist Ramona Hoffmann styles model Laura prior to a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An assistant looks at one of the first pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An assistant looks at one of the first pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Next Slideshows
China's deadly mines
Strong demand and lax safety standards have made China's mines the most dangerous in the world, despite the government's drive to clamp down.
Who has nukes?
The countries in the world's nuclear club.
How Obama gets around
The logistics behind President Obama.
Siberia's air 911
For thousands of people in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region, air evacuation is the only way they can get emergency medical treatment.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.