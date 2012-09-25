Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 26, 2012 | 12:55am IST

Nerd Dreams

<p>Model Laura poses with a historic computer during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>A pair of red high-heel shoes lie on an armchair during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>Model Laura poses with a historic computer during a photo shoot by photographer Anna Schnauss (C) for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>Model Laura poses with a historic computer during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. Harking back to the days of floppy disks, the Nerd Dreams calendar project showcases long-outdated but fondly-remembered computers such as the C64, the Atari ST and Mac SE. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>An assistant looks at one of the first pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>An assistant looks at one of the first pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>Model Scarlett Herzog poses with a historic computer game pistol prior to a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>Model Scarlett Herzog poses with a historic computer game pistol prior to a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>Photographer Anna Schnauss looks at pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>One of the first pre-produced pictures lies on an armchair during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>Model Scarlett Herzog and team members stand on the set during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>The pallets of make-up artist Ramona Hoffmann are pictured during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>Make-up artist Ramona Hoffmann styles model Laura prior to a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

<p>An assistant looks at one of the first pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

