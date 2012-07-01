Edition:
Nerves of steel, bike of wood

<p>Kittens play near the wooden wheel of Hungarian Istvan Puskas' wooden chopper in Tiszaors, 161 km east of Budapest, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Sunday, July 01, 2012

<p>Hungarian Istvan Puskas holds a kitten as he sits on his wooden chopper in Tiszaors, 161 km east of Budapest, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Hungarian Istvan Puskas rides his wooden chopper in Tiszaors, 161 km east of Budapest June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Hungarian Istvan Puskas sits on his wooden chopper in Tiszaors, 161 km east of Budapest June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Hungarian Istvan Puskas rides his wooden chopper in Tiszaors, 161 km east of Budapest, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Hungarian Istvan Puskas sits his wooden chopper in Tiszaors, 161 km east of Budapest, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Hungarian Istvan Puskas rides his wooden chopper in Tiszaors, 161 km east of Budapest, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Hungarian Istvan Puskas poses with his wooden chopper in Tiszaors, 161 km east of Budapest, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

