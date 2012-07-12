New country, new life

Jose Manuel Abel (R), 46, kisses his wife Oliva Santos, 45, in Chipiona June 28, 2012. A former salesman, Abel has been unemployed for more than two years. He has decided to leave his family and move to Germany to work in a Spanish restaurant. His family hope to join him if his wife can find a job. Abel arrived in Munich with 250 euros ($307) in his pocket. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo